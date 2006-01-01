Advertisement
  3. Jakob Ingebrigtsen smashes Daniel Komen's decades old 3000m world record

Jakob Ingebrigtsen smashes Daniel Komen's decades old 3000m world record

Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen reacts after setting a new world record in the men's 3000m event
Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen reacts after setting a new world record in the men's 3000m event
Norwegian track star Jakob Ingebrigtsen (23) destroyed the 28-year-old 3,000 metres world record on Sunday timing 7min 17.55sec at the Diamond League meeting in Silesia.

He held his hands to his face in astonishment as he realised by how much he had eclipsed Kenya's Daniel Komen's 1996 mark of 7:20.67 over a distance which figures neither at the Olympics nor world championships.

The recently anointed 5,000m Olympic champion finished well clear of Ethiopian duo, Berihu Aregawi (7:21.28) and Yomif Kejelcha (7:28.44).

