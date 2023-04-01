Jon Jones out of UFC 295 heavyweight title clash with Stipe Miocic

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Mixed martial arts
  3. Jon Jones out of UFC 295 heavyweight title clash with Stipe Miocic
Jon Jones out of UFC 295 heavyweight title clash with Stipe Miocic
Jon Jones has withdrawn from his UFC 295 heavyweight title clash with Stipe Miocic
Jon Jones has withdrawn from his UFC 295 heavyweight title clash with Stipe Miocic
AFP
Jon Jones (36) has withdrawn from his UFC 295 heavyweight title clash with Stipe Miocic (41) after sustaining an injury in training.

The current UFC heavyweight champion was slated to defend his title against former king of the division at Madison Square Garden on November 11th.

Dana White revealed that Jones - who many regard as the greatest MMA fighter of all time - will be sidelined for eight months.

The UFC president said: "Jon Jones was training last night, got injured, he was wrestling and he tore the tendon that connects your pec to the bone, off the bone.

"He's out for eight months and going to need surgery."

The light-heavyweight title clash between Jiri Prochazka (31) and Alex Pereira (36) will replace the bout as the card's main event.

As a result, Briton Tom Aspinall (30) will face Sergei Pavlovich (31) for the interim heavyweight title at the same event.

Aspinall will become the first Englishman to fight for an interim heavyweight UFC title and is aiming to be just the country's third recognised title holder in the organisation's history.

Michael Bisping (44) at middleweight and Leon Edwards (32) at welterweight remain the only two Britons to have ever won a belt in UFC.

Mentions
Mixed martial artsJones JonMiocic StipeAspinall TomPavlovich SergeiPereira AlexProchazka JiriBisping MichaelEdwards LeonCombat Sports
Related Articles
Brazil seeking to develop next MMA champions to renew dominance
Makhachev knocks out Volkanovski to retain UFC lightweight crown in first round
Frankfurt Oktagon belongs to the Greeks as Michailidis and Palaiologos win in style
Show more
Mixed martial arts
Grasso retains UFC flyweight title in rare split draw with Shevchenko
Strickland stuns Adesanya to snatch UFC middleweight crown
Tyson Fury calls out Oleksandr Usyk for Wembley summer bout
Sydney strikes deal to host three top UFC events in coming years
UFC's Pimblett facing lengthy injury layoff
A shark in the cage: Jonas Magard is the main event of Oktagon 41
Most Read
Who's Missing: Jesus ruled out in blow for Arsenal, Tonali suspension begins
Europa League roundup: Roma ease past Slavia Prague thanks to Lukaku and Bove
UCL Team of the Week: Unusual Old Trafford heroes and Barca's continuous source of talent
Last two Scudetto winners come face to face as Napoli host AC Milan

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings