EXCLUSIVE: Wrexham's Aaron Aby 'focused' ahead of flyweight title showdown

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Mixed martial arts
  3. EXCLUSIVE: Wrexham's Aaron Aby 'focused' ahead of flyweight title showdown
EXCLUSIVE: Wrexham's Aaron Aby 'focused' ahead of flyweight title showdown
Aaron Aby celebrates after submitting Gerardo Fanny at Cage Warriors 136
Aaron Aby celebrates after submitting Gerardo Fanny at Cage Warriors 136
Profimedia
Aaron Aby (33) says he is "focused" ahead of his world title fight against Elias Garcia (31) at the AO Arena on Saturday, but as he tells Flashscore, his latest bout in Manchester is just another battle in a lifetime of challenges.

The Welsh fighter will return to Oktagon next week, but outside the cage, Aby has already fought two greater challenges: overcoming stage three cancer and coping with cystic fibrosis.

Aby was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis, an inherited disorder that predominantly affects the lungs and digestive system when he was just two weeks old.

He had initially planned to be a footballer, and as a talented teenager represented Wales U13 through to U17 level, playing alongside Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey and Joe Allen - but kept his condition a secret.

Training at Wrexham during the day, Aby would spend the evenings at the gym, taking part in classes run by his uncle Julian for people with cystic fibrosis.

It was at the gym where his love of mixed martial arts kicked in.

Aaron Aby punches Gerardo Fanny during Cage Warriors 136
Profimedia

"My uncle got me started MMA as he used to train, and he started taking a class with the proceeds going to cystic fibrosis," he told Flashscore.

"So I started training with him and I fell in love with it."

Aby initially trained twice a week, but this gradually increased to three, and then four nights a week. Eventually, his desire for amateur bouts took over his football ambitions.

"I was fortunate to be around people with a professional attitude and approach from a very young age," he said. "This helped me with my game in mixed martial arts."

"Cystic fibrosis has taught me a lot about fighting, and fighting has helped me with cystic fibrosis.

"Life is a fight, so what better way than to fight for a job? It is something I love."

Aaron Aby celebrates defeating Gerardo Fanny in Cage Warriors 136 at the BEC Arena in Manchester
Profimedia

Aby was later diagnosed with stage three testicular cancer, and after intense chemotherapy received the all-clear in March 2019.

Remarkably he returned to the Oktagon MMA promotion - which makes its UK debut in Manchester on November 4th - just eight months later.

"The battles I have experienced outside of the cage have taught me many lessons. I feel like this opportunity (in Manchester) has taught me about being persistent, committed and never giving up."

Aaron Aby takes on Elias Garcia on November 4th
.

By climbing up the rankings and taking on Garcia for the world title, what does he think of the success of his former club Wrexham who have made a stirring comeback into the football league?

"It’s fantastic for the town," he said.

 "The community deserve it they have stuck through the club through the dark times and deserve this moment.

"It’s a similar story to mine. I’m proud to be from Wrexham and represent its people.

"All I’m focused on is becoming world champion."

Mentions
Mixed martial artsAby AaronGarcia EliasWrexhamCombat SportsFeatures
Related Articles
Jon Jones out of UFC 295 heavyweight title clash with Stipe Miocic
Makhachev knocks out Volkanovski to retain UFC lightweight crown in first round
Frankfurt Oktagon belongs to the Greeks as Michailidis and Palaiologos win in style
Show more
Mixed martial arts
Grasso retains UFC flyweight title in rare split draw with Shevchenko
Strickland stuns Adesanya to snatch UFC middleweight crown
Brazil seeking to develop next MMA champions to renew dominance
Tyson Fury calls out Oleksandr Usyk for Wembley summer bout
Sydney strikes deal to host three top UFC events in coming years
UFC's Pimblett facing lengthy injury layoff
Most Read
EFL Cup roundup: Arsenal rocked by West Ham, Newcastle dump Manchester United out
Medvedev denies obscene gesture after Paris Masters loss to Dimitrov
Rudy's Rumour Mill: De Bruyne & Mourinho wanted in Saudi, Chelsea & United with work to do
Carlos Alcaraz stunned by qualifier Roman Safiullin on return at Paris Masters

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings