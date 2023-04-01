Pereira KOs Prochazka to claim UFC light heavyweight crown in New York

Pereira KOs Prochazka to claim UFC light heavyweight crown in New York
Alex Pereira celebrates after beating Jiri Prochazka
Alex Pereira celebrates after beating Jiri Prochazka
Reuters
Alex Pereira (36) scored a superb second-round knockout win over Jiri Prochazka (31) to claim the light heavyweight crown at UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, 364 days after winning the middleweight title at the same venue.

The kickboxer landed a short left hook late in the second frame to stun his Czech opponent and followed it up with a flurry of fists and elbows that further impaired Prochazka, forcing referee Marc Goddard to stop the fight.

Brazil's Pereira, who knocked out Israel Adesanya on November 12th last year to win the middleweight belt before losing it in April in a rematch, had some early success with some vicious leg kicks, but Prochazka's precise striking posed a problem.

The Czech continued to switch stances and press forward, but his aggression was eventually punished when he was caught out by some precise counter-punches by Pereira that paved the Brazilian's path to victory.

Pereira then used his post-fight interview to call on Adesanya to step up to light heavyweight and face him in a third title fight, saying "Adesanya, come to daddy."

In the co-main event, England's Tom Aspinall knocked out Sergei Pavlovich in the first round to win the interim heavyweight title.

