Conor McGregor to make comeback in June against Michael Chandler at UFC 303

The welterweight bout would headline the UFC 303 card in Las Vegas, White told reporters after Saturday's UFC 300 event.
Irishman McGregor (22-6) has not fought since the clean break in his tibia resulted in a second TKO loss to Poirier in a row in July 2021. The injury required the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion to undergo surgery.
Former Bellator lightweight champion Chandler (23-8) also lost to fellow American Poirier in his last fight in November 2022.
The fight has been teased by the UFC for more than a year, with McGregor and Chandler coaching opposing teams in their MMA-based reality show 'The Ultimate Fighter' last year.
McGregor announced the same date and opponent for his next bout in a video posted on X last December, calling it the "greatest comeback of all time."