'I'm going for the win': Fighting-fit Prochazka ready for clash with Rakic

Jiri Prochazka will take on Aleksandar Rakic in Las Vegas on April 13th.
Profimedia
For the first time since his defeat to Brazilian Alex Pereira (36) in November, the best Czech MMA fighter Jiri Prochazka (31) will be in the cage. On Saturday April 13th, he will face Serbian-born Austrian Aleksandar Rakic (32) at UFC 300 in Las Vegas. Prochazka has had a great pre-fight camp and claimed at Thursday's meeting with reporters that he is coming to the USA to win.

Prochazka will be going into the fight after a setback in his bout with Pereira, in which he unsuccessfully challenged for the welterweight title. He was entering the November bout after a year and a half off following shoulder treatment. That's when he faced his first defeat in eight years in New York.

"I've had the best preparation of my career. In every way. We focused on intensity, volume and details, and all of that was backed up by full health in the last few weeks," said the native of Hosteradice in the Znojmo region before leaving for America on Friday.

Rakic has been eager to face Prochazka for some time and has made it emphatically known on social media. He hasn't fought in two years, having torn ligaments in his knee. That's why the Czech fighter will enter the fight as a favourite.

"Rakic is a complex fighter, a great worker. After such a break he will want to give his best performance, there will be more pressure on him. I have to be healthy and aggressive. I know he's leaning on me on social media, but that keeps me pumped up. I will do my best to win," Procházka said.

The fight will decide the new European number one, Prochazka is number two in the UFC's world rankings and Rakic is number five. However, it won't be for the title like it was against Pereira in November.

The Czech fighter, though, is not bothered. "We are not like hockey players who play every week. I've been preparing for this fight for a long time and I take it as the culmination of my life so far. It's this approach that makes a fight a fight, that's MMA," Procházka said.

He's not thinking about any more fights for the welterweight title. "I'm not addressing that right now. Rakic in Vegas is in front of me and what happens next remains to be seen," he said. Overall, the Czech fighter has a record of 29 wins, four losses and one draw.

Follow the fight with Flashscore.

