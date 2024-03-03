Jordan Gumberg claims SDC Championship after second playoff hole

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. Jordan Gumberg claims SDC Championship after second playoff hole
Jordan Gumberg claims SDC Championship after second playoff hole
Gumberg with the trophy
Gumberg with the trophy
AFP
American Jordan Gumberg (28) won the DP World Tour’s SDC Championship title on the second playoff hole at a wet St Francis Bay in South Africa on Sunday after local rival Robin Williams blew a two-shot lead on the final two holes.

Gumberg carded a bogey-free four-under-par 68 in his final round to finish on 12 under for the tournament, level with South African Williams (69), who was on 14 under-par before a double-bogey on the par three 17th forced a playoff.

Both players parred the first extra hole before Gumberg, ranked 669 in the world, sunk a birdie on the second to take the title, his first on the DP World Tour. It will earn him an exemption on the tour for this season and the next.

"I knew today was going to be tough with the rain and tried to go one shot at a time. It was a solid round of golf and I'm just so thankful to be standing here," an emotional Gumberg said.

"It means everything, I never got this far in my dreams, so I am lost for words. It was what we practise for, all the long hours, it makes it worthwhile."

Frenchman David Ravetto (70) finished third on 10 under-par.

Overnight leaders Daniel Brown from England and Scotsman Connor Syme carded disappointing 75s in their final round to finish in a group of six players tied for fourth.

Mentions
GolfGumberg JordanWilliams Robin
Related Articles
Daniel Brown takes three shot lead into third round at SDC Championship
Britons Daniel Brown and Connor Syme lead SDC Championship by two shots
Australia's Green wins World Championship title with late birdie blitz
Show more
Golf
Golf's unification is inevitable, says departing DP World chief Pelley
Hataji staves off Hend challenge to lift New Zealand Open title
Bud Cauley takes lead at Cognizant Classic after returning from three-year injury
My years of playing Ryder Cup are done, says LIV Golf exile Ian Poulter
South African duo Pieter Moolman and Shaun Norris share lead at SDC Championship
Lilia Vu lies stroke behind surprise Singapore LPGA leader Sarah Schmelzel
Most Read
Football Tracker: Girona look to close gap on Real as Atalanta face Bologna
Klopp dismisses Forest complaints after late Nunez match-winner for Liverpool
Spartak Moscow's Quincy Promes detained by police in Dubai on route to Russia
World Cup was expanded to help Scotland qualify, FIFA's Infantino jokes

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings