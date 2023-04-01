Lacklustre Nigeria held by Zimbabwe in World Cup qualifiers as Egypt beat Sierra Leone

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Lacklustre Nigeria held by Zimbabwe in World Cup qualifiers as Egypt beat Sierra Leone
Lacklustre Nigeria held by Zimbabwe in World Cup qualifiers as Egypt beat Sierra Leone
Kelechi Iheanacho in action for Nigeria
Kelechi Iheanacho in action for Nigeria
Profimedia
Nigeria continued their stumbling start to the African 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign on Sunday when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Zimbabwe, but there were wins for Egypt and Algeria as the continent's top sides flexed their muscles.

Nigeria could only manage a point in neutral Butare, Rwanda after starting their bid to reach the global finals in the United States, Mexico and Canada with a desperately disappointing 1-1 draw at home to lowly Lesotho on Thursday.

The Super Eagles have therefore taken two points from their opening two games in the six-team Group C, with only the top side in each pool assured of one of Africa’s nine automatic qualification places.

South Africa could open up an early four-point lead in Group C when they visit Rwanda on Tuesday.

Zimbabwe took the lead midway through the first half via Walter Musona, but Nigeria salvaged a draw when Kelechi Iheanacho equalised in the second half.

Zimbabwe are among the 19 African countries forced to move their home qualifiers to neutral venues because of poor facilities or security concerns.

Trezeguet scored a brace of goals as Egypt cruised to a 2-0 win over nine-man Sierra Leone in the Liberian capital of Monrovia, making it a full haul of six points for The Pharaohs in their opening two qualifiers.

The Leone Stars lost Tyrese Fornah to a first-half red card and never looked able to challenge Egypt after that as Mohamed Salah, who scored four goals against Djibouti on Thursday, completed another 90 minutes and provided the assist for his side's second.

The hosts also had Abdul Kabia sent off for a second bookable offence late on.

Algeria made it two wins from two but had to wait until the 69th minute to get the opener in a 2-0 victory in Mozambique. Fares Chaibi handed them the lead and Ramiz Zerrouki made sure of the points in the final 10 minutes.

Gabon have also made a perfect start to their Group F campaign after claiming a 2-1 victory against Burundi in neutral Dar-es-Salaam.

Jim Allevinah and Denis Bouanga scored in either half, before Abedi Bigirimana set up a tense finish when he pulled a goal back for Burundi near the end.

An own goal from midfielder Charles Pickel 11 minutes from full-time gave Sudan a 1-0 win over the Democratic Republic of Congo in the Libyan city of Benghazi.

Mentions
FootballNigeriaZimbabweEgyptAlgeriaBurundiLesothoRwandaSouth AfricaSierra LeoneGabonMozambiqueSudanIheanacho KelechiMusona WalterFornah TyreseSalah MohamedKabia AbdulTrezeguetAllevinah JimBigirimana AbediBouanga DenisChaibi FaresPickel CharlesZerrouki RamizD.R. Congo
Related Articles
Centurion Sadio Mane celebrates with two goals in Senegal win over South Sudan
Salah bags four goals for Egypt as Nigeria suffer a shock setback in World Cup qualifying
Egypt captain Salah leads African stars into World Cup qualifying
Show more
Football
Manchester City beat United 3-1 in WSL derby at Old Trafford
Lukaku nets four as Belgium sweep Azerbaijan, Sweden ease past Estonia
Spalletti aims to spark Italian passion for national team in crucial Ukraine qualifier
Julien Stephan returns to replace Bruno Genesio as Rennes coach
Mbappe scores 300th career goal but focuses on France's record win
Serbia qualify for Euros after draw against Bulgaria as Hungary see off Montenegro
Five-star Barca women thrash Real Madrid for 12th straight Clasico win
Czech stars under fire for partying ahead of key Euro qualifier
Andre Onana out of Cameroon's World Cup qualifier
Most Read
France break Germany's winning margin record after putting 14 past helpless Gibraltar
Djokovic sweeps past Alcaraz to continue record ATP Finals bid
Grand Slam of Darts: James Wade and Luke Humphries reach semi-finals
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic beats Alcaraz in straight sets to seal final spot in Turin

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings