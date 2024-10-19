RB Leipzig move top of the Bundesliga after routine away victory at Mainz

Mainz remain winless at home in the Bundesliga this season after a 2-0 defeat to RB Leipzig at the Mewa Arena, as the visitors - at least temporarily - climbed to the top of the table.

After a quiet opening 20 minutes, Leipzig took the lead through a lovely solo strike from Xavi Simons, as he turned wonderfully before slotting through the defender’s legs and past Robin Zentner.

Antonio Nusa almost made it two as he cut inside and curled just wide, before Armindo Sieb produced Mainz’s first shot on target with an admittedly tame header.

Marco Rose’s men responded in kind, doubling their advantage as Willi Orban tapped home after Zentner spilled Loïs Openda’s fierce volley.

Sieb then flicked another header just wide, as the hosts failed to reduce their two-goal deficit before half-time.

The 05ers needed a response, and after a tame opening to the second period, Anthony Caci’s long-range strike which was tipped wide by Peter Gulacsi sparked some life into the home support.

However, they were almost silenced again when Leipzig launched successive counter-attacks, with Zentner denying Benjamin Sesko in one-on-one situations on a couple of occasions.

In truth, Mainz never really looked like mounting a comeback, making Leipzig’s first away win in five head-to-heads a comfortable one.

The visitors’ win stretched their impressive unbeaten league run to 18 games, and 10 on the road, while a fifth consecutive clean sheet also highlights their potential title credentials.

As for Mainz, Bo Henriksen will be left puzzled as to why their home form is so different to their travels, having picked up seven out of a possible nine league points on the road.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Xavi Simons (RB Leipzig)

