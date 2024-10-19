Advertisement
  RB Leipzig move top of the Bundesliga after routine away victory at Mainz

Orban scored Leipzig's second goal
Mainz remain winless at home in the Bundesliga this season after a 2-0 defeat to RB Leipzig at the Mewa Arena, as the visitors - at least temporarily - climbed to the top of the table.

After a quiet opening 20 minutes, Leipzig took the lead through a lovely solo strike from Xavi Simons, as he turned wonderfully before slotting through the defender’s legs and past Robin Zentner.

Antonio Nusa almost made it two as he cut inside and curled just wide, before Armindo Sieb produced Mainz’s first shot on target with an admittedly tame header.

Marco Rose’s men responded in kind, doubling their advantage as Willi Orban tapped home after Zentner spilled Loïs Openda’s fierce volley.

Sieb then flicked another header just wide, as the hosts failed to reduce their two-goal deficit before half-time.

The 05ers needed a response, and after a tame opening to the second period, Anthony Caci’s long-range strike which was tipped wide by Peter Gulacsi sparked some life into the home support.

Match stats
Match statsFlashscore

However, they were almost silenced again when Leipzig launched successive counter-attacks, with Zentner denying Benjamin Sesko in one-on-one situations on a couple of occasions.

In truth, Mainz never really looked like mounting a comeback, making Leipzig’s first away win in five head-to-heads a comfortable one.

The visitors’ win stretched their impressive unbeaten league run to 18 games, and 10 on the road, while a fifth consecutive clean sheet also highlights their potential title credentials.

As for Mainz, Bo Henriksen will be left puzzled as to why their home form is so different to their travels, having picked up seven out of a possible nine league points on the road.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Xavi Simons (RB Leipzig)

Player ratings
Player ratingsFlashscore

Check out the match stats with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballBundesligaRB LeipzigMainz
Football Tracker: 10-man Arsenal level with Bournemouth, Kane gives Bayern lead
Updated
Joyful Son Heung-min relishes return from injury in Spurs win
Ferdi Kadioglu stars as Brighton earn hard-fought win at Newcastle
Manchester United come from behind against Brentford to ease pressure on Ten Hag
Aston Villa consolidate top-four spot after comeback victory over Fulham
Victor Boniface fires Leverkusen to crucial three points against Frankfurt
Former Manchester United and France star Raphael Varane joins Como board
Spurs stage thrilling second-half comeback to stun 10-man West Ham United
Gavi back in Barcelona squad after long-term injury, says manager Flick
