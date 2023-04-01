Man Utd sign Women's World Cup top scorer Miyazawa

Man Utd sign Women's World Cup top scorer Miyazawa
Miyazawa dazzled for Japan
Reuters
Manchester United on Wednesday signed Japan international Hinata Miyazawa, who won the Golden Boot at the Women's World Cup.

Financial details were not disclosed. The midfielder arrives in Manchester from WE League side Mynavi Sendai, who she joined in 2021.

Miyazawa was the only non-European award winner at the World Cup after scoring five goals in four games for the "Nadeshiko," who were eliminated by Sweden in the quarter-finals.

"I am truly very happy to be part of this wonderful family and this great team," Miyazawa said in a statement.

"I am really looking forward to getting started and hope my style of play will excite our fans."

"After this summer's Women's World Cup, Hinata's attacking quality speaks for itself," said Man Utd's head of women's football Polly Bancroft.

"We are thrilled to welcome her to Manchester United and to European football."

