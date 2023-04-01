Manchester United goalkeeper Onana recalled to Cameroon squad after spat with coach

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Manchester United goalkeeper Onana recalled to Cameroon squad after spat with coach
Manchester United goalkeeper Onana recalled to Cameroon squad after spat with coach
Onana moved to Manchester United in the summer
Onana moved to Manchester United in the summer
Reuters
Manchester United’s new goalkeeper Andre Onana (27) has been recalled to Cameroon’s squad some nine months after he walked out on the team during the World Cup in Qatar.

Onana was named on Tuesday by coach Rigobert Song in the squad for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Burundi in Garoua on September 12th, where the 'Indomitable Lions' need only a draw to guarantee a place at January’s finals in the Ivory Coast.

Onana left the Cameroon squad in Qatar last November after their opening group game against Switzerland following a dispute with Song over tactics and training.

The Cameroon Football Federation said he was suspended and had been sent home and he has not played for the country since, having announced his retirement from international football.

But on Tuesday at a press conference in Yaounde, Song denied there had been a problem with Onana and said it was natural that as the best available goalkeeper, he was in the squad.

“There was never a problem with Andre, the door has always been open to him and we are happy he is coming back to join the group,” said Song.

Mentions
FootballOnana AndreCameroonManchester United
Related Articles
Andre Onana confirms potential 'irresistible' Manchester United move
Switzerland keeper Yann Sommer joins Inter Milan from Bayern Munich
Man Utd confirm signing of goalkeeper Andre Onana from Inter
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Tottenham in talks to sign Johnson, Bayern pushing for Chalobah
Updated
Everton announce signing of Portuguese striker Beto from Udinese
Spain promises bigger role for women in sport as Rubiales asked to resign
Updated
Czech striker Patrik Schick to miss 2024 Euro qualifier against Albania
Team of the Week: Ruthless Ronaldo bags hat-trick, Sterling steps up for Chelsea
Fulham sign Belgium defender Timothy Castagne from Leicester for £15 million
Highlights of the weekend: Chelsea rebuilt, United come back and an odd moment in Slovakia
Winning Asian Cup the priority for new Saudi Arabia manager Roberto Mancini
Awesome Atletico in seventh heaven as they demolish neighbours Rayo Vallecano
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Tottenham in talks to sign Johnson, Bayern pushing for Chalobah
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior sidelined for several weeks with thigh injury
Basketball World Cup roundup: USA down Greece, Spain & Serbia continue perfect starts
Awesome Atletico in seventh heaven as they demolish neighbours Rayo Vallecano

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |