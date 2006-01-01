Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Manolo Marquez appointed India coach following Igor Stimac sacking

Manolo Marquez appointed India coach following Igor Stimac sacking

Manolo Marquez has been coaching league teams in India since 2020
Manolo Marquez has been coaching league teams in India since 2020Twitter: @IndianFootball
Manolo Marquez (55) has been appointed coach of the India men's football team, over a month after Igor Stimac's (56) acrimonious exit.

Spaniard Marquez has been coaching league teams in India since 2020 and will take on the role of the national team "effective immediately," the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said in a statement Saturday.

"We are delighted to welcome Mr Marquez to this important role," AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey said, adding the federation was looking forward to working with the new coach "in the years ahead."

Marquez, who has more than two decades of international experience in football management, had been the coach of FC Goa since June last year and said he was "grateful" to AIFF for the opportunity as he considers India "my second home."

"I want to do my best to bring success to the millions of fans we have," he said.

Former West Ham and Croatia defender Stimac was sacked in June following India's poor performance in World Cup qualifiers.

Stimac's five-year tenure ended controversially, with India's federation accusing him of using astrology to pick his teams.

Stimac, who played a World Cup semi-final for Croatia in 1998, became India coach in 2019 and they briefly broke into the top 100 of FIFA's world rankings for only the second time in nearly three decades.

Once called "a sleeping giant" of the sport by former FIFA president Sepp Blatter, India are currently ranked 124th.

Mentions
FootballStimac IgorIndia
Related Articles
Ten Hag credits Manchester United's leadership for proactive transfer moves
MLS roundup: Messi-less Miami beat Chicago to stretch lead, Red Bulls & Union win
Yoro makes first Manchester United appearance in friendly win over Rangers
Show more
Football
Croatia's Vida retires from international football 14 years after making debut
Transfer News LIVE: Rabiot nearing Premier League move, Rakitic leaves Saudi Arabia
Updated
Liverpool casting eye on Bayer Leverkusen full-back Jeremie Frimpong
Ivan Rakitic signs for Hajduk Split after brief Saudi Arabian spell
Lacazette proud to captain France at Olympics, says Henry wants attacking football
All the favourites in the team sports at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games
Most Read
Lacazette proud to captain France at Olympics, says Henry wants attacking football
Transfer News LIVE: Rabiot nearing Premier League move, Rakitic leaves Saudi Arabia
Yoro makes first Manchester United appearance in friendly win over Rangers
All the favourites in the team sports at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings