Midfielder Manu Trigueros leaves Villarreal for Granada after 12 years at the club

Midfielder Manu Trigueros (32) has left Villarreal to join Spanish second division side Granada on a two-year contract, the LaLiga club said on Thursday.

He has the most first-division appearances for Villarreal, having played 477 matches. He has scored 38 goals and registered 39 assists in his 12-year-long tenure with their first team.

Trigueros won the Europa League with Villareal in 2021 and helped his side reach the semi-finals of the Champions League in 2022.

"We thank Trigueros for his commitment, dedication and professionalism in a long and successful career," Villarreal said in a statement.

"We wish him the best of luck in his new professional stage. This will always be your home."