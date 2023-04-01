Missing the World Cup was a bigger blow than being banned, says Ivan Toney

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Missing the World Cup was a bigger blow than being banned, says Ivan Toney
Missing the World Cup was a bigger blow than being banned, says Ivan Toney
Toney won't play again until 2024
Toney won't play again until 2024
Reuters
Ivan Toney (27) said being unable to represent England at last year's World Cup was a heavier punishment than the lengthy ban he is serving for breaching Football Association (FA) betting rules.

The Brentford striker, who finished the season as the third-highest scorer in the Premier League, was handed an eight-month ban and fined £50,000 after admitting to 232 breaches of the rules, which included betting on matches he played in.

Toney was charged by the FA last November and missed out on a place in the England squad for the World Cup in Qatar.

" ... even though I miss eight months of football, that was the biggest punishment, to miss out on a World Cup - everyone's dream - it is bigger than missing eight months of football," Toney told Kick Game YouTube channel.

The FA's independent regulatory commission said the sanction had been reduced to eight months from 11 due to his young age and gambling addiction.

Toney, who has been capped once for England, cannot play for club or country until January 16 of 2024 but can return to training for the final four months of his suspension starting from September 17.

"The support is good, but how I am, I don't want anyone to feel sorry for me," he added.

"I done what I done before, the punishment is the punishment and get on with it. Like I said I just have to focus on when I come back training. I want to be a different animal when I come back. It's going to be frightening."

Mentions
FootballToney IvanEnglandBrentford
Related Articles
Southgate concerned by Maguire's lack of playing time and the conditions of Toney's ban
Banned Toney faces biggest battle of a career that has proved all doubters wrong
Brentford's Ivan Toney handed eight-month ban by FA for betting offences
Show more
Football
Scandal-hit media mogul and former AC Milan owner Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86
Peter Bosz appointed as the new manager of PSV Eindhoven
Al Ahly win African Champions League with draw at holders Wydad Casablanca
Cagliari score stoppage-time winner to snatch promotion from Bari
Manchester City's Rodri named Champions League Player of the Season
Spezia down to Serie B as Verona survive with victory in relegation play-off
Cody Gakpo seeks to fill Memphis Depay’s shoes as the Netherlands' top striker
Josko Gvardiol out of Croatia squad for Nations League
Jude Bellingham and Lewis Dunk out of England's European qualifiers matches
Midfielder Houssem Aouar signs for Roma
Most Read
Novak Djokovic claims record-breaking 23rd men's Grand Slam title at French Open
Champions League final in pictures: Man City claim first title
Rodri strike sees Manchester City win first Champions League and historic treble
Please take your seats: Empty stands at French Open disappoint again