Mitch Marsh to captain Australia for Windies T20 series while Pat Cummins rested

Marsh will captain Australia against West Indies
Reuters
Mitchell Marsh (32) will captain Australia for their Twenty20 series against the West Indies with regular skipper Pat Cummins (30) being rested, the country's cricket board (CA) said on Wednesday.

Australia are hosting West Indies for three T20s between February 9th-13th as part of their preparations for the T20 World Cup, which will be held in the Caribbean and US in June.

Cummins and Mitchell Starc are being managed to prepare for Australia's tour to New Zealand, which begins on February 21st, CA added.

"We see these matches as an opportunity to narrow down on those who may be part of the T20 World Cup squad later this year," chair of selectors George Bailey said in a statement.

"There are a further three T20 internationals in New Zealand following this West Indies series where we will continue to build towards the T20 World Cup as required.

"It is likely we will use the block of six games to provide opportunity to players in some different roles and positions. We will then be keeping a close eye on the Indian Premier League before choosing a World Cup squad."

AUSTRALIA SQUAD:

Mitchell Marsh (C), Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner and Adam Zampa.

Bashir granted visa for India but will miss first test, England name spin-heavy attack
Updated
Spencer Johnson and Josh Brown steer Brisbane Heat to BBL trophy
India not unbeatable at home, says skipper Rohit Sharma ahead of England series
Rohit Sharma hopes England's Shoaib Bashir visa row is resolved 'quickly'
Rampant Australia seek series sweep against timid West Indies in day-night test
Glenn Maxwell under investigation by Cricket Australia following night out
England's 'Bazball' faces toughest task yet in upcoming India series
Visa issues delay England bowler Shoaib Bashir's arrival in India for test series
Brutal Brown century sends Brisbane Heat to BBL final after Strikers demolition
