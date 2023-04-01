Australia's Khawaja set to return to training for Brisbane test

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Australia's Khawaja set to return to training for Brisbane test
Australia's Khawaja set to return to training for Brisbane test
Australia's Usman Khawaja reacts after being given out for lbw
Australia's Usman Khawaja reacts after being given out for lbw
Reuters
Australia opener Usman Khawaja looks increasingly likely to play the second test against West Indies in Brisbane this week after completing concussion protocols on Sunday.

The 37-year-old batsman retired hurt on Friday in the final few overs of Australia's thumping 10-wicket victory in the first test after being struck on the helmet by a Shamar Joseph delivery.

"Usman Khawaja continues to progress through protocols following a head impact in the first test match against the West Indies. He completed normal concussion assessments today," the team said in a statement.

"Khawaja will continue to be monitored for any delayed symptoms. He will be reviewed again tomorrow prior to returning to training ahead of the second test match in Brisbane."

Australia will have to find a new opener for the second time in the series if Khawaja is unfit to play when the day-night second test begins on Thursday.

Steve Smith moved up the order to replace David Warner when the veteran opener retired from the format in the wake of the 3-0 series sweep of Pakistan around the New Year.

Barring another positional switch, Matt Renshaw looks most likely to open in Brisbane if Khawaja misses out.

Mentions
CricketWest IndiesAustralia
Related Articles
Australia keep faith in 'problem-solver' Smith despite disappointing debut as opener
Ruthless Australia pummel depleted West Indies inside three days
Head and Hazlewood put Australia on course for victory against Windies
Show more
Cricket
Brook withdraws from England's tour of India for personal reasons, Lawrence called up
Updated
Tata Group bags five-year IPL sponsorship rights for $300 million
Mitchell rested by New Zealand, Ravindra back for final T20 with Pakistan
New-look South Africa motivated by underdog tag for upcoming New Zealand Tests
ICC: Schedule for 2024 T20 World Cup 'most complicated ever'
India overcome Afghanistan in Super Over drama to sweep T20 series
Most Read
O'Sullivan breezes past Ding to set up World Grand Prix final with Trump
Senegal coach Cisse discharged from hospital as injured Sima is sent home
Transfer News LIVE: Manchester United keen on Brobbey, Atleti moving for Moise Kean
Swiatek at a loss to understand Australian Open exit at hands of Noskova

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings