Monaco spoil Gattuso party against Marseille to move top of league

Monaco moved top of Ligue 1 on Saturday evening
AFP
AS Monaco spoiled Gennaro Gattuso’s first game in charge of Olympique Marseille as they edged a five-goal thriller 3-2 to rise to the top of Ligue 1.

Marseille and Gattuso got off to the perfect start as two summer signings combined inside the first minute - Iliman Ndiaye tapped home his first for the club from a lofted Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang cross.

However, their joy was short-lived as just seven minutes later, Monaco equalised through a low-driven shot from Maghnes Akliouche, just the 21-year-old’s second senior league goal.

In a pulsating opening 25 minutes, the visitors struck again as centre-back Samuel Gigot beautifully volleyed in a whipped Ndiaye ball from the byline, before Folarin Balogun responded just moments later with a fierce strike into the bottom corner - a man with a point to prove after two missed penalties last weekend.

Akliouche was then denied his second after an impressive double-save by Pau Lopez, with both sides trying to catch their breath as the half fizzled out.

The second period started like its predecessor, as Akliouche finally netted his brace inside the opening few minutes - a half-volley drilled into the bottom corner to put the hosts in front for the first time in the evening.

The chaotic nature of the match was summarised just after the hour mark, as a last-ditch Vanderson challenge denied Aubameyang an equaliser, before Monaco counter-attacked quickly and almost scored again - but captain Wissam Ben Yedder’s effort was well-saved by López.

Akliouche came off to a standing ovation with 15 minutes to go, and really took his chance to impress after being given his first league start of the season by Adi Hutter.

The second half was cagier with fewer chances - six bookings were distributed between both teams - as Monaco held on to all three points and extended Marseille’s now seven-game winless away run in the league, but there were certainly some positive signs for the visitors in Gattuso’s maiden match.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Maghnes Akliouche (AS Monaco)

Monaco - Marseille player ratings
Flashscore

Check out the match stats with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballLigue 1MonacoMarseille
