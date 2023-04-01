Marseille appoint Italian Gennaro Gattuso as coach after Marcelino departure

  4. Marseille appoint Italian Gennaro Gattuso as coach after Marcelino departure
Gennaro Gattuso last managed in Spain with Valencia
Gennaro Gattuso last managed in Spain with Valencia
Reuters
undefined Olympique de Marseille have named Italian Gennaro Gattuso (45) as coach following the departure of Marcelino, the French Ligue 1 club said on Wednesday.

Gattuso takes over after Spaniard Marcelino (58) left the club amid a feud with the Marseille supporters.

Gattuso left Valencia in January, seven months after his appointment with the LaLiga side just above the relegation zone.

The former Italy midfielder previously managed his former club AC Milan and Napoli, leaving the current Serie A champions at the end of the 2020-21 season.

Marseille are eighth in Ligue 1 after two wins, three draws and a 4-0 loss to Paris St Germain. They failed to qualify for the Champions League this season.

They face AS Monaco on Saturday before hosting Brighton & Hove Albion in the Europa League.

Follow their next league game with Flashscore.

