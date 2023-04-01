Pablo Longoria to remain Marseille president despite feud with fans

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Ligue 1
  4. Pablo Longoria to remain Marseille president despite feud with fans
Pablo Longoria to remain Marseille president despite feud with fans
Pablo Longoria at Stade de Velodrome
Pablo Longoria at Stade de Velodrome
Reuters
Pablo Longoria will stay on as Marseille president amid tensions with fan groups after the Spaniard said on Friday that he had received "unconditional support" from the French Ligue 1 club's owner Frank McCourt.

Marseille had hit out at their fans' representatives earlier this week after they allegedly threatened the club's management and pressured them to resign during a meeting held on Monday, saying they had received "personal threats".

Marseille are third in Ligue 1 after five games but they failed to qualify for the Champions League group stage this season when they were knocked out in the third qualifying round by Panathinaikos on penalties.

"I had a very long conversation with owner Frank McCourt and the supervisory board, who showed me their unconditional support... Today I'm speaking from the heart, but also as president of Olympique de Marseille," Longoria told reporters.

"I'm not going to go back over what happened on Monday, it's simply unacceptable.

"Throughout the week, I've been touched by the outpouring of support, the expressions of confidence and affection from all sides - players, employees, supporters, political and institutional players -- all those who have understood the need for change."

Longoria also said he has asked his lawyers to file a complaint following the meeting with the fan groups, adding that they must put an end to such behaviour and ensure such situations are not repeated in the future.

Due to the tensions with the fans, the club said they were forced to part ways with head coach Marcelino (58), who was in charge for only seven games having taken over in the close season.

"In life, I'm a person of values, of very strong convictions. I can't just denounce a situation, I have to get to the bottom of things. This is not about fuelling a conflict," he added.

"I am aware that I am going to begin the most difficult period of my mandate as president, with many potentially unpleasant situations. But I remain firm and determined to continue my mission.

"This is a new stage in this period of transformation. To accomplish this, I need the support of all those who love the club. We must emerge bigger and put an end to the practices I have denounced."

Marseille take on PSG this weekend, follow the game with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballLigue 1Marseille
Related Articles
Hack the weekend: Tottenham and Marseille travel to take on arch rivals
Marseille part ways with manager Marcelino amid 'deplorable' feud with fans
Marseille hit out at fans' representatives following alleged threats in tense meeting
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Stuttgart go top of Bundesliga, Nice beat rivals Monaco with late goal
Updated
Balogun the villain for Monaco as Nice leave it late to take derby spoils
Guirassy makes history as Stuttgart go top of the league with win over Darmstadt
Late penalty gives embattled Spain 3-2 win over Sweden in Nations League
Xavi extends contract as Barcelona manager until 2025
Updated
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp expecting 'solid' West Ham to be tricky opponents
North London derby at Arsenal is a 'hell of a challenge', says Postecoglou
'Everyone is united' says embattled Erik ten Hag amid dressing room leaks
Most Read
Who's missing: Eleven players sidelined for Manchester United against Burnley
Editors' Picks: Derby day arrives as heavyweights collide in the Rugby World Cup
Champions League Team of the Week: Joao Felix in top form, German defenders impress
Europa League roundup: Ajax and Marseille unable to be separated in six-goal thriller

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings