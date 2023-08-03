Morocco and Colombia both qualify in dramatic fashion after Lahmari winner

Colombia and Morocco will both take a place in the knockout stages of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, following a 1-0 victory for the Atlas Lionesses at the Perth Rectangular Stadium, after Germany were held to a surprising draw by South Korea.

In order to progress, Morocco simply needed to better world number two side Germany’s result against South Korea over in Brisbane, and duly flew out of the blocks immediately. Ibtissam Jraidi was the first to test Colombian goalkeeper Catalina Perez, who made an instinctive near-post save within the opening 60 seconds.

It was an early sign of her determination to help Colombia complete a World Cup group stage unbeaten for the very first time, and the Coffee Growers began to get a foothold in the game as the first half wore on.

With the contest seemingly looking like going into the break all-square, Morocco were handed a glorious chance to take the lead from the penalty spot, after Daniela Arias had needlessly pushed Jraidi to the ground.

However, despite Perez coming up with a stunning save to deny Ghizlane Chebbak, Anissa Lahmari was on hand to relieve the blushes of her teammate, and ruthlessly fired in Sakina Ouzraoui Diki’s pass for an opener heard all around Australia.

Morocco - Colombia stats StatsPerform

Colombia needed an instant response to give themselves the best chance of winning Group H, and subsequently began the second half on the front foot, as Khadija Er-Rmichi initially denied Daniela Montoya with an outstretched leg, before preventing Mayra Ramírez’s effort from sneaking past her at the near post.

Determined to get back on level terms, the Colombians then came even closer to an equaliser in the 78th minute, as the goal-hungry Ramírez struck the outside of the post from a near-impossible angle.

Despite being unable to get that elusive leveller, Colombia will join the Atlas Lionesses in the Round of 16 as group winners, in which they will encounter a defensively-resolute Jamaica side.

As for Morocco, they now have a monumental maiden competitive clash against France – and an opportunity for revenge, as it will also be their first game against Les Bleues since a 6-0 friendly loss in 2008.

Flashscore Player of the Match: Anissa Lahmari (Morocco)

