Hegering fit for Germany's crunch South Korea clash in Women's World Cup's Group H

Hegering warming up for Germany
Hegering warming up for Germany
Reuters
Coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg was not about to reveal her starting line-up for Germany's final Women's World Cup group match against South Korea on Wednesday but did confirm that centre half Marina Hegering (33) was fit to play.

Hegering missed the opening 6-0 thrashing of Morocco and the 2-1 loss to Colombia on Sunday because of an ankle injury and her return will be welcome for a team that has been beset by injuries to defenders.

Central defender Sara Doorsoun, who started the first two matches, was the latest to join the injury list when she suffered a thigh issue against the South Americans which has ruled her out of Thursday's match at Lang Park.

"It means a lot to us because as soon as Marina is in training and able to perform properly, that's fantastic value for our team," Voss-Tecklenburg told reporters.

"And for that reason, we're happy that she's ready to play again."

The Group H loss to Colombia was a big blow to the campaign of the twice world champions, who must now beat the winless Koreans to be guaranteed a place in the last 16.

Voss-Tecklenburg said she was looking forward to pitting her tactical wits against South Korea's English coach Colin Bell, who has coached three women's club teams in Germany.

"This opponent is exciting for us," she added. "They play three completely different systems so it will be interesting to see how they approach this match.

"They don't press very often but Colin is a fantastic coach and he might surprise us."

It was the Colombian press that prevented Germany from playing their game in Sydney on Sunday but Voss-Tecklenburg said the defeat had not had a major impact on squad morale.

"I didn't need to be the clown for them and try and cheer them up," she said.

"We have a very good atmosphere in our team. We talk about things, we have constructive criticism. We don't have to create an artificially positive atmosphere.

"We want to enjoy the next World Cup match. We want to win it, we want to progress the round of 16. That's what we can do."

