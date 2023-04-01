Franco Morbidelli to join Pramac Racing for 2024 MotoGP season

Italian rider Franco Morbidelli (28) is moving to Pramac Racing next season, the MotoGP team said on Monday.

Morbidelli joins from Yamaha as teammate to Spaniard Jorge Martin (25), who is second in the championship standings. He will replace the LCR Honda-bound Johann Zarco (33).

"It is an honour to have the opportunity to work with a champion like Franco," team manager Gino Borsoi said.

"I have great confidence in him and his talent. I am sure that he will fit in very well in our team and that together we will be able to achieve great results."

Morbidelli was championship runner-up to Spaniard Joan Mir (26) in 2020 when he won three grands prix but he has not won a race since then.

Yamaha last month announced he would be leaving the team, with Alex Rins (27) taking his place.