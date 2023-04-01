Franco Morbidelli to leave Yamaha at end of MotoGP season

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. MotoGP
  4. Franco Morbidelli to leave Yamaha at end of MotoGP season
Franco Morbidelli to leave Yamaha at end of MotoGP season
Updated
Franco Morbidelli in Valencia earlier this season
Franco Morbidelli in Valencia earlier this season
Reuters
Italian rider Franco Morbidelli (28) will leave Yamaha at the end of the season, the Japanese manufacturer's factory MotoGP team said on Wednesday.

The announcement officially opens a vacancy alongside French rider Fabio Quartararo (24), with LCR Honda's Spaniard Alex Rins (27) a strong contender according to media reports.

Morbidelli was the championship runner-up to Spaniard Joan Mir (25) in 2020 when he won three grands prix but he has not won a race since then. He starts this weekend's British Grand Prix 11th in the standings, two places behind Quartararo.

Yamaha said the Italian was moving on to "new racing challenges".

"It's a shame that the last two years didn't play out the way we both wanted and hoped for," said Yamaha team boss Lin Jarvis.

"We discussed the possibilities to continue our partnership, but ultimately we decided that 2024 would be a moment to make a change, both for Yamaha and for Franky."

 

Rins, a six times MotoGP race winner including in Texas this season, is currently recovering from surgery after breaking his right leg in a sprint race in Italy in June and has missed the last three grands prix.

He joins from LCR Honda as team mate to French rider and 2021 world champion Fabio Quartararo.

"Alex has been away from the MotoGP paddock for a while due to the injury he sustained at Mugello, but we are confident that he should be fully recovered and up to speed for the 2024 season," said team boss Lin Jarvis.

Morbidelli, 28, was championship runner-up to Spaniard Joan Mir in 2020 when he won three grands prix but he has not won a race since then. He starts this weekend's British Grand Prix 11th in the standings, two places behind Quartararo.

"It's a shame that the last two years didn't play out the way we both wanted and hoped for," said Jarvis.

"We discussed the possibilities to continue our partnership, but ultimately we decided that 2024 would be a moment to make a change, both for Yamaha and for Franky."

Mentions
MotorsportMoto racingMotoGPMorbidelli FrancoQuartararo FabioMir JoanRins Alex
Related Articles
Francesco Bagnaia pips Marquez brothers to pole at home Italian Grand Prix
Ducati 'rocket ships' reign supreme in MotoGP as Honda and Yamaha fall behind
Marc Marquez says commitment to Honda is 'maximum' amid exit rumours
Show more
Motorsport
Alpine facing more upheaval a year on from Oscar Piastri saga
Aston Martin to keep the upgrades coming rather than turning their attention to 2024
Winning streak 'keeps the fire going', says relentless Max Verstappen
Unstoppable Max Verstappen in league of his own, battle to be best of the rest hotting up
Nick Cassidy win secures Formula E team title for Envision
Perez plans to stay on the podium for rest of the year after Red Bull one-two in Belgium
'It's broken again': Another Red Bull trophy hits the floor after Belgium victory
'Sparky' radio exchanges were only half serious, says Verstappen
Jake Dennis becomes Britain's first Formula E champion to give Andretti maiden title
Most Read
EXCLUSIVE: Martin Skrtel on playing up front for his village team, Liverpool, and more
Transfer News LIVE: Gvardiol closes in on move to Manchester City, Mane joins Al-Nassr
Shocked Brazil knocked out by jubilant Jamaica after goalless draw
Why Rasmus Hojlund and Manchester United can be a match made in heaven

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |