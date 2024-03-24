Loose wheelnut costs Sauber points and 5,000 euros in poor Australian showing

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. Australian Grand Prix Formula 1
  4. Loose wheelnut costs Sauber points and 5,000 euros in poor Australian showing
Loose wheelnut costs Sauber points and 5,000 euros in poor Australian showing
Valtteri Bottas had a race to forget in Melbourne
Valtteri Bottas had a race to forget in Melbourne
Reuters
A loose wheelnut from Valtteri Bottas' (34) car cost Sauber their first points of the season and a 5,000 euro fine at the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday after it came out of the tyre gun and rolled into the active pit lane.

The incident was the latest in a series of pitlane problems for the Swiss team who will become the Audi factory outfit from 2026.

It was the third race in succession that Sauber had suffered pitstop issues, with Chinese driver Guanyu Zhou (24) losing time in Bahrain with a cross-threaded nut and Bottas in Saudi Arabia.

"We had implemented mitigation measures for our pitstop issue, something that has improved the situation but, as we have seen, not completely solved the problem," said team representative Alessandro Alunni Bravi.

"What happened to Valtteri is a slightly different, but linked, issue compared to what happened in Bahrain or Saudi Arabia but one for which we paid a really high price and that completely ruined Valtteri’s race."

Bottas said it was clear the team still had work to do.

"It’s never great to see a good race come to nothing: it’s frustrating as, until the pit stop, things were going really well," he added.

"What we have done so far has reduced the incidence a lot, but the risk is still there as we have seen today.

"There’s an element of bad luck there, and there’s nothing the pit crew could have done differently, it’s a technical issue that needs to be solved."

Racing director Xevi Pujolar said the changes made since Jeddah were not to blame.

Race stewards found the team had "lost control of a wheel nut during a pit stop causing a potentially dangerous condition in the pit lane during the race."

Mentions
MotorsportAuto racingAustralian Grand Prix Formula 1Bottas ValtteriZhou GuanyuKick SauberFormula 1
Related Articles
Charles Leclerc outpaces Max Verstappen in second practice for Australian GP
F1 team guides: Alpine, Williams, RB, Sauber, Haas
Guanyu Zhou planning a more aggressive third season in F1
Show more
Motorsport
Jorge Martin wins Portuguese GP while rookie Pedro Acosta earns first podium
Updated
Red Bull's reliability run ends with Max Verstappen's car in flames
Double DNF in Australian GP is brutal for Mercedes, admits Toto Wolff
Brave Sainz leads Ferrari 1-2 in Australian GP after Verstappen retires
Updated
Carlos Sainz savours victory after 'rollercoaster' start to F1 season
Vinales wins Portuguese GP sprint after Bagnaia error, Marquez second
Ducati's Bastianini takes pole at Portuguese MotoGP ahead of Vinales
Sainz battles from hospital bed to front row in Australia after appendix surgery
Catching Red Bull in short term an illusion, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff concedes
Most Read
England's long unbeaten Wembley streak ended by Endrick and Brazil
Fast-starting Germany show signs of improvement with encouraging win over France
Brazil boss break silence on 'shameful' Robinho and Alves rape cases
Austria's Baumgartner scores fastest international goal on record in win against Slovakia

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings