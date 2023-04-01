Belgian Grand Prix secures one year extension for 2025

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. Formula 1
  4. Belgian Grand Prix secures one year extension for 2025
Belgian Grand Prix secures one year extension for 2025
Formula One said in a statement that this year’s race at Spa-Francorchamps had seen an attendance of 380,000 across the weekend
Formula One said in a statement that this year’s race at Spa-Francorchamps had seen an attendance of 380,000 across the weekend
Reuters
Formula One's Belgian Grand Prix has secured a one-year extension to its current deal, keeping it on the calendar through 2025.

Formula One said in a statement that this year’s race at Spa-Francorchamps had seen an attendance of 380,000 across the weekend, an increase of 20,000 on 2022.

The circuit is the longest on the calendar and one of the fastest but has been in the spotlight for fatal accidents, with the death of French F2 racer Anthoine Hubert in 2019 and Dutch teenager Dilano van 't Hoff last July.

"Spa is synonymous with Formula One having been one of the circuits in our first ever season and is much loved by fans and drivers alike, so I am delighted to extend our relationship with them until 2025," said F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.

"The promoter has taken big strides in the last few years to improve the fan experience and infrastructure, and work is ongoing between all the stakeholders with a clear focus on delivering safe and exciting racing."

Willy Borsus, minister for the economy of the Wallonia region, said a 2021 study had shown the race generated positive spin-offs of 41.8 million euros for the region, after deduction of public funding.

Mentions
MotorsportFormula 1Belgian Grand Prix Formula 1
Related Articles
Massa's lawyers give F1 and FIA another month to respond to 2008 title conspiracy claims
Ex-Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone to pay $800 million over tax fraud
Lance Stroll under FIA scrutiny for Qatar Grand Prix incidents
Show more
Motorsport
Marc Marquez to join Gresini Racing team in 2024 after Honda exit
Red Bull 'desperately' need Perez to find his form to secure second place in Championship
FIA to take action after drivers fall ill due to 'extreme weather' at Qatar GP
McLaren set their sights on Ferrari, Verstappen says they have the best lineup on the grid
Three things learned from Max Verstappen's championship-winning Qatar GP
FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem wants more F1 teams and fewer races
Most Read
Brazil coach Diniz excited about Neymar and Vinicius combination
Five things to look out for as Euro 2024 qualifying kicks back into action
Albania coach Sylvinho eyes Euro qualification after dream start
Euro 2024 roundup: Turkey go top of Group D and close in on Euros after edging Croatia

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings