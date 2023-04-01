Las Vegas Grand Prix practice resumes after cars damaged on first run

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. Formula 1
  4. Las Vegas Grand Prix practice resumes after cars damaged on first run
Las Vegas Grand Prix practice resumes after cars damaged on first run
Updated
Leclerc led the time sheet with a lap of 1:40.909
Leclerc led the time sheet with a lap of 1:40.909
Reuters
Las Vegas Grand Prix drivers returned for second practice in the early hours and in front of empty grandstands on Friday after Thursday night's first session was cancelled eight minutes in when a loose drain cover badly damaged Carlos Sainz's Ferrari.

White smoke and sparks burst out from below the car when it made contact with the cover on the new street circuit along the famed Las Vegas Strip.

Ferrari's survival cell, engine, battery and control electronics were all damaged beyond repair during the incident, which Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur called "unacceptable."

"I think it's tough for a team to arrive in Vegas and to have this kind of incident," he said.

The car left the track on the back of a truck but returned with Sainz behind the wheel when action resumed more than five-and-a-half hours later at 2:30 a.m. local time following repairs to the 3.8-mile course.

Despite damage to the car due to what the governing FIA called "highly unusual external circumstances," the stewards said Sainz would still suffer a 10 place grid penalty for Saturday's race.

Alpine said Esteban Ocon's chassis would also need to be replaced due to suspected damage from the cover, and FIA said it would check all of the covers along the 3.8-mile street circuit on the famed Las Vegas Strip.

Team principals were quick to defend the brand new course and the massive investment that has gone into staging the event for the first time in the heart of bustling Las Vegas, a move that has drawn criticism from local residents.

"I'm still convinced that the event is mega for the F1," Vasseur said, noting that issues with manhole covers had impacted races in Monaco and Baku in the past.

"This is probably going to be one of the most watched Grand Prix in the history of the sport," said McLaren CEO Zak Brown.

"We have a tremendous amount of corporate partners out here, lots of fans, lots of attention on this sport as a whole and I think it's (F1 owner) Liberty taking the sport to yet another level."

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff lashed out at a reporter who asked how the cancelled practice was not a "black eye" for F1. "That's completely ridiculous," Wolff said.

"How can you even dare to talk bad about an event that sets the new standard, and you're speaking about a ... drain cover that's been undone. It's happened before, it's nothing."

Leclerc led the time sheet with a lap of 1:40.909, followed by the Haas duo of Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen.

The practice sessions along the transformed Strip mark F1's return to Las Vegas for the first time in nearly 40 years but they proved anti-climactic to the fans who packed into the stands on Thursday and were cleared out before the second session began.

Fans packed into the stands to see the highly anticipated track in action during its debut were disappointed as was American Logan Sargeant, the only driver who did not make it out on the track.

"Well... that was fun," the Williams driver posted on X.

A second practice session is scheduled to take place later in the night on Thursday and conclude early Friday morning.w standards for everything, and you're speaking about a ... drain cover that's been undone. It's happened before, it's nothing."

Mentions
Leclerc CharlesSainz Carlos Jr.Ocon EstebanHulkenberg NicoMagnussen KevinSargeant LoganMotorsportFormula 1
Related Articles
World champion Verstappen wins in Sao Paulo as Alonso holds off Perez
Max Verstappen holds off Hamilton for 50th career F1 win as Norris rounds off podium
Red Bull's Max Verstappen on course for third title as Qatar sprint looms
Show more
Motorsport
Ferrari's Carlos Sainz shocked by grid penalty after drain cover drama
Ferrari fastest in Las Vegas after drain damage drama
Carlos Sainz hit with Las Vegas grid drop after drain damage
Hamilton defends Formula One's Las Vegas race after Verstappen criticism
Formula 1 drivers prepare to work late shift ahead of Las Vegas Grand Prix
Max Verstappen slams upcoming Las Vegas Grand Prix as '99 percent show'
Dominant Verstappen ready to 'do his thing' in Vegas as he looks for 53rd career win
Viva Las Vegas - Formula One betting big on much-anticipated return to Sin City
General Motors plan F1 power unit supply to Andretti from 2028
Most Read
Djokovic beats Hurkacz at ATP Finals and reaches semi-finals with Sinner's win
Top 10 Premier League signings of the season so far
Everton deducted 10 points over financial fair play breach
Colombia fight back to shock Brazil, Uruguay beat Messi's Argentina

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings