Williams fully focused on 2024 F1 car, says Vowles after disappointing sea

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. Formula 1
  4. Williams fully focused on 2024 F1 car, says Vowles after disappointing sea
Williams fully focused on 2024 F1 car, says Vowles after disappointing sea
Alex Albon on track at Zandvoort
Alex Albon on track at Zandvoort
Profimedia
Williams are fully focused on next year's Formula One car and will have no further upgrades for the current one, principal James Vowles (44) said on Friday.

The Mercedes-powered team are seventh in the constructors' standings, but level on points with eighth-placed Haas and only two clear of Alfa Romeo.

"The car we have, that’s it," Vowles told reporters at the Dutch Grand Prix.

"Unlike Haas, who I think are a fierce adversary, we don’t have anything more coming for the remainder of the year. So we have to try and pick up the points that are going to be available to us when they're going to be available to us."

Vowles accepted that Williams might lose out to their rivals in the short term but said the team were looking to be more competitive in the longer term.

"At the moment, we're in a fierce battle for this 10th, ninth, eighth, seventh. I want the team, for them, and for me as well to be in a fierce battle for positions above there," he said.

"You can't do that by continuously developing what you have at the moment. You do that by thinking forward into the future, and that will have a cost associated with it, potentially even going backwards for a year, but to go forwards again in the future."

Although the rules are stable between this year and next, Vowles said there was too much the team needed to change for 2024.

"I’d much rather focus on breaking systems and rebuilding them rather than trying to make do," he added.

Vowles said highly rated British-born Thai Alex Albon (27) had the potential to win races while American rookie Logan Sargeant (22), whose F1 future remains uncertain, had to keep developing and narrowing the gap to his teammate.

"The rate of learning has to increase now," he added. "He’s aware of all of that, and I think he has a huge maturity beyond his years."

Mentions
Sargeant LoganMotorsportAuto racingFormula 1WilliamsAlbon Alexander
Related Articles
Max Verstappen leads Red Bull one-two in British GP second practice domination
Results upended at Austrian GP after nine drivers penalised for exceeding track limits
Norris tops second Dutch practice ahead of Verstappen as Ricciardo taken to hospital
Updated
Show more
Motorsport
Liam Lawson to make F1 debut as Daniel Ricciardo's replacement
Updated
Red Bull and Max Verstappen could dominate until 2026, fears Charles Leclerc
Revived Ricciardo admits that he wants to end his career with Red Bull
Haas announce that Hulkenberg and Magnussen will remain with the team for 2024
Vettel record to recharged Mercedes: Five talking points ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix
Max Verstappen heads home chasing record-equalling ninth win in a row
Team boss Vasseur says Ferrari need to improve in every area in second half of season
Bagnaia completes Austrian double for fifth win to extend his championship lead
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Kudus on verge of West Ham move, Balogun set for Monaco
Football Tracker: Hermoso issues Rubiales statement as Bellingham nets in Real Madrid win
Who's Missing? Mason Mount out of Manchester United's match against Forest
Pochettino aims to avoid a 'mess' as Chelsea eye more signings amid mounting injuries

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |