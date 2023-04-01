Nick Cassidy win secures Formula E team title for Envision

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. Formula E
  4. Nick Cassidy win secures Formula E team title for Envision
Nick Cassidy win secures Formula E team title for Envision
Nick Cassidy in action during the Formula E season
Nick Cassidy in action during the Formula E season
Reuters
New Zealander Nick Cassidy (28) set aside the disappointment of losing out in the drivers' championship by winning Formula E's season-ending race on Sunday to secure the team title for Envision Racing.

The lights-to-flag win from pole in the rain-delayed all-electric race was his fourth victory of the campaign and came a day after his title hopes disappeared with retirement on the same indoor-outdoor track at the ExCeL Centre.

Cassidy led home compatriot Mitch Evans (29), for Jaguar, and Britain's new world champion Jake Dennis (28) for Avalanche Andretti.

The season nine title was a first for Envision, who use Jaguar powertrains.

They ended the campaign with 304 points to Jaguar's 292 and Andretti on 252.

Dennis ended the season with 229 points to runner-up Cassidy's 199 and Evans on 197.

Mentions
Cassidy NickMotorsportAuto racingFormula EEvans MitchDennis Jake
Related Articles
Jake Dennis takes Formula E lead into home London finale
Porsche extend Formula E commitment by two years to 2026
New boss wants quiet Formula E to make more noise off track despite being quiet on it
Show more
Motorsport
Perez plans to stay on the podium for rest of the year after Red Bull one-two in Belgium
'It's broken again': Another Red Bull trophy hits the floor after Belgium victory
'Sparky' radio exchanges were only half serious, says Verstappen
Jake Dennis becomes Britain's first Formula E champion to give Andretti maiden title
Team boss Szafnauer to leave Alpine after Belgian Grand Prix, Fry to join Williams
Leclerc puts Ferrari on pole at Spa after Verstappen's five-place grid penalty
Formula One to postpone anticipated tyre blanket ban until after 2024 season
Carlos Sainz fastest in wet Belgian Grand Prix practice ahead of Oscar Piastri
Verstappen set for five place grid penalty in Belgium after Red Bull gearbox change
Formula E's Hughes sets indoor world speed record inside London's EXCeL Centre
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Mane ready for Al-Nassr medical, Saint-Maximin joins Al Ahli
Vanegas winner sends Colombia wild as Germans beaten by shock last-gasp strike
EXCLUSIVE: Martin Skrtel on playing up front for his village team, Liverpool, and more
Man Utd close in on £60m deal for Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |