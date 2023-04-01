Nick Cassidy win secures Formula E team title for Envision

Nick Cassidy in action during the Formula E season

New Zealander Nick Cassidy (28) set aside the disappointment of losing out in the drivers' championship by winning Formula E's season-ending race on Sunday to secure the team title for Envision Racing.

The lights-to-flag win from pole in the rain-delayed all-electric race was his fourth victory of the campaign and came a day after his title hopes disappeared with retirement on the same indoor-outdoor track at the ExCeL Centre.

Cassidy led home compatriot Mitch Evans (29), for Jaguar, and Britain's new world champion Jake Dennis (28) for Avalanche Andretti.

The season nine title was a first for Envision, who use Jaguar powertrains.

They ended the campaign with 304 points to Jaguar's 292 and Andretti on 252.

Dennis ended the season with 229 points to runner-up Cassidy's 199 and Evans on 197.