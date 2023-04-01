Porsche extend Formula E commitment by two years to 2026

Porsche extend Formula E commitment by two years to 2026
Porsche have been a part of Formula E since 2019
Reuters
Porsche has extended its commitment to the all-electric Formula E world championship by two years until the end of 2026, the German car manufacturer and series organisers said on Monday.

Porsche entered Formula E in 2019 and the current season nine is their most successful so far with four wins from 14 races.

Customer team Avalanche Andretti are leading the drivers' championship with Britain's Jake Dennis (28) ahead of the two final races in London this weekend.

"We remain convinced that our presence and successes in Formula E will lay the foundation for future mobility solutions," said Porsche executive board member Michael Steiner in a statement.

"We look forward to playing an active role in shaping the successful future of Formula E and thereby giving electric mobility even more impetus on a global scale."

Porsche last year discussed joining forces in Formula One with reigning champions Red Bull but those talks came to nothing, with the British-based team eventually doing a deal with Ford.

