Gresini's Marquez stuns Bagnaia and Martin to win Malaysian Grand Prix sprint

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. MotoGP
  4. Gresini's Marquez stuns Bagnaia and Martin to win Malaysian Grand Prix sprint
Gresini's Marquez stuns Bagnaia and Martin to win Malaysian Grand Prix sprint
Updated
Alex Marquez took the sprint at Sepang
Alex Marquez took the sprint at Sepang
Reuters
Alex Marquez (27) of Gresini shocked Pramac Racing's Jorge Martin (25) and reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia (26) to win the Malaysian Grand Prix sprint from fourth position on Saturday, as the title contenders dropped to second and third place, respectively.

Bagnaia, chasing his second world crown, had the first half of the sprint under control after starting from pole at the Sepang International Circuit, but the 26-year-old Italian was unable to hold off a late surge by Marquez.

Bagnaia had earlier set a lap record of 1:57.491.

The sprint result meant Bagnaia's championship lead over Spain's Martin was reduced to 11 points ahead of Sunday's race.

"We did the maximum and the maximum was not enough today to win," Bagnaia said.

"This race first we need to understand, something for tomorrow. My feeling wasn't the best, absolutely."

Martin will look to topple Bagnaia with just three races left this season and recreate his heroics from last month's Thailand Grand Prix.

"It was an amazing race. The pace was outstanding. I think all the riders were on the limit," Martin said.

"I wasn't able to win but I'm so happy about the second position in front of my fierce opponents. Happy with the performance."

Enea Bastianini took the fourth slot as Ducati bikes filled the first four places, with KTM's South African rider Brad Binder being the best among the non-Ducatis, finishing fifth.

Australian Jack Miller came in sixth, while another title contender, Marco Bezzecchi, occupied the seventh spot.

Frenchman Johann Zarco and Luca Marini were the other two riders in the points.

Marc Marquez's difficult season continued as the six-time MotoGP champion crashed for the 27th time in this campaign.

After Sunday's race, MotoGP travels to Qatar and Valencia later this month.

Follow the action from Sepang on Flashscore.

Mentions
MotorsportMoto racingBagnaia FrancescoMarquez AlexMartin JorgeBastianini EneaBinder BradBezzecchi MarcoMarquez MarcZarco JohannMiller JackMotoGPSepang MotoGP
Related Articles
Ducati's Bagnaia beats rival Martin to snatch pole at Malaysian Grand Prix
Jorge Martin wins Indian GP sprint after Marco Bezzecchi crashes on first turn
Title-chasing Jorge Martin fastest in Malaysian MotoGP opening practice
Show more
Motorsport
OPINION: McLaren must provide Norris with a title-challenging car or risk losing him
US Grand Prix results stand after F1 stewards reject Haas appeal
George Russell's Brazil retirement no problem for last two F1 races
Formula 1 stewards defer Haas review hearing from Wednesday to Thursday
Formula 1 Focus: Alonso and Perez get much-needed boosts in Brazil, Mercedes fall apart
Red Bull, Aston Martin and Williams summoned by Formula One in Haas hearing
Verstappen now officially the most dominant driver ever across a single season
Most Read
Reims host PSG in a top-four clash with all eyes on Warren Zaire-Emery
Who's missing: Nine players ruled out for Newcastle as Howe returns to Bournemouth
Unbeaten Bayern and Leverkusen leave rivals behind early in title race
Manchester City face Chelsea test while pressure builds on United's Ten Hag

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings