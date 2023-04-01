Devastating last lap crash dashes George Russell's podium hopes in Singapore

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. Singapore Grand Prix Formula 1
  4. Devastating last lap crash dashes George Russell's podium hopes in Singapore
Devastating last lap crash dashes George Russell's podium hopes in Singapore
Russell's race ended in disaster
Russell's race ended in disaster
Reuters
A golden shot at a second Formula One victory ended in a last-lap crash and scream of frustration for Mercedes driver George Russell (25) at the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday.

With fresher tyres than Ferrari's eventual winner Carlos Sainz and McLaren's Lando Norris, who took second, the Briton looked like a possible winner as he pressed his speed and advantage in the final stages.

"I had half a chance (to pass) Lando," he said. "Half a car's length different and I think we'd have won the race because I'd have got ahead of Lando and Carlos would have been stuck with no DRS. I would've flown by him.

"Instead I ended the race in the wall."

The impact, which he walked away from, gave third place to seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and left Russell unable to finish, pummelling his steering wheel and yelling into his team radio.

"I saw Lando brush the wall... and two-tenths of a second later, I've hit the wall," said Russell.

"(I've) no idea what happened, how that happened. Maybe a lack of concentration, maybe frustration of knowing that was the last lap and the opportunity was gone."

Russell notched his maiden Formula One win 10 months ago in Brazil -- the last time a non-Red Bull driver won a race until Sunday.

The result in Singapore lifted Hamilton to third on the overall driver standings, though well behind Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

"It was so difficult to win the race if we were just static. So we said let's go for it and we just went for it," Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff said of the decision to pit during a virtual safety car period while those ahead stayed out.

"Super that Lewis is on the podium. He had a brilliant race and had pace at the end. Just a shame for George because he worked hard for that."

Despite the result, Russell felt in good form.

"In the moment you just want to curl up in a ball and be with nobody. It's the most horrendous feeling in the world when you're so physically drained, mentally drained and miss that one opportunity of victory and then to make such a mistake," he said.

"But I'm standing here an hour later it's such an amazing weekend and I truly feel like I'm driving better than I've ever driven."

Mentions
MotorsportAuto racingRussell GeorgeSingapore Grand Prix Formula 1Formula 1
Related Articles
Lewis Hamilton says Mercedes teammate George Russell has a great shot in Singapore
Carlos Sainz on pole in Singapore with Max Verstappen and Red Bull out of the top 10
Ferrari lead the way again with Carlos Sainz fastest in final practice in Singapore
Show more
Motorsport
AlphaTauri's Liam Lawson scores his first Formula One points and wants more
Carlos Sainz turns professor to deliver a winning strategy for first victory of season
Red Bull will be fast in Suzuka, says beaten Max Verstappen as record run halted
Ferrari's Sainz wins dramatic Singapore Grand Prix to end Red Bull's record run
Updated
Lance Stroll to miss Singapore Grand Prix after crashing in qualifying
Red Bull woes nothing to do with FIA directive, says team boss Christian Horner
Max Verstappen handed two reprimands but escapes grid drop in Singapore
Most Read
OPINION: Arsenal have a midfield problem that Mikel Arteta needs to sort out quickly
Luca Brecel denied number one spot after defeat at European Masters
Finland stun USA to reach Davis Cup quarters while Australia and Canada go through
Felix and Cancelo lead Barcelona to top of LaLiga with emphatic victory over Real Betis

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings