NBA star Russell Westbrook joins 49ers group in Leeds takeover

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Basketball
  3. NBA star Russell Westbrook joins 49ers group in Leeds takeover
NBA star Russell Westbrook joins 49ers group in Leeds takeover
Westbrook has bought shares in the 49ers group
Westbrook has bought shares in the 49ers group
Profimedia
National Basketball Association (NBA) nine-time All-Star Russell Westbrook (34) said he has bought shares in the 49ers group which is in the process of taking over Leeds United, making the American another high-profile name to invest in the English Championship club.

The Los Angeles Clippers point guard will join American golfers Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas to buy shares in the 49ers group.

The group 49ers Enterprises, the investment arm of the National Football League (NFL) franchise San Francisco 49ers, has been a shareholder in Leeds since its initial investment in May 2018.

"I was lucky enough to have conversations with some of the partners in this deal, who already have ownership, the 49ers," Westbrook said at a sports and entertainment summit held by Sportico.

"So I was lucky enough to talk through that with friends, talking with my business partner as well about different things and having conversations, figuring out if this was the right deal and how we could make it different."

Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani agreed to sell his stake to the investment arm of the San Francisco 49ers NFL franchise after they were relegated from the Premier League.

Mentions
BasketballWestbrook RussellLos Angeles ClippersFootballLeedsAmerican SportsSan Francisco 49ers
Related Articles
Heat stars Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry 'excited' to have Lionel Messi in Miami
MLB, WNBA and NWSL games postponed due to poor air quality in US
Rasmus Kristensen joins Roma on season-long loan from Leeds
Show more
Basketball
LeBron James admits having doubts but announces he'll return for 21st NBA season
NBA adopts flopping penalty and gives teams an extra coach's challenge
Victor Wembanyama gets reality check in NBA Summer League debut for San Antonio
Ex-NBA star Jerebko seeking answers after Swedish ban for joining CSKA Moscow
NBA transaction roundup: Miami Heat land Josh Richardson, Mavericks bring back Seth Curry
Griner named WNBA All-Star for ninth time six months after being released from prison
Rock-star welcome as NBA's number one draft pick Wembanyama arrives in San Antonio
Qatari fund to buy minority stake in various American sports teams
Veteran guard Chris Paul headed from Wizards to Warriors in blockbuster trade
Wembanyama era begins as San Antonio Spurs draft French phenomenon as first overall
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Timber unveiled by Arsenal, West Ham sign deal to sell Rice
Novak Djokovic eases past Jannik Sinner to reach Wimbledon final
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz sweeps past Medvedev to set up Djokovic final at Wimbledon
Daniil Medvedev to tune out of Alcaraz-Djokovic Wimbledon blockbuster after loss in semis

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |