Rasmus Kristensen joins Roma on season-long loan from Leeds

Rasmus Kristensen in action for Leeds
Rasmus Kristensen in action for Leeds
Reuters
AS Roma have signed Denmark defender Rasmus Kristensen (26) on loan until the end of the season from Leeds United, the Serie A club said on Friday.

He will be the third player to arrive this transfer window for Jose Mourinho's side, following defender Evan Ndicka (23) and midfielder Houssem Aouar (25).

Kristensen, who also had stints at RB Salzburg and Ajax, scored three goals in 30 appearances for Leeds last season. He played in every match for Denmark during the World Cup in Qatar last year.

"Roma's European success in recent years made me want to play for this club even more. I can't wait to have my every day life here," Kristensen said in a statement.

Roma finished sixth in the league last season and lost the Europa League final to Sevilla in May, with the match being decided by penalties.

Mentions
FootballSerie AKristensen RasmusAS RomaLeedsTransfer News
