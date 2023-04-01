Roma sign defender Evan Ndicka from Eintracht Frankfurt

Evan Ndicka played for Frankfurt since 2021
Reuters
AS Roma have signed French defender Evan Ndicka (23) on a free transfer from Eintracht Frankfurt, the Italian Serie A club said on Wednesday.

Ndicka made more than 134 Bundesliga appearances after joining Eintracht in 2018 from French side Auxerre.

"The way that the project was explained to me along with this club's history and prestige made me want to come to Rome, which is a fantastic city that loves and lives for football," he told the Roma website.

Ndicka won the Europa League with Eintracht in 2021-22.

"Despite his young age, Evan is already a mature player with a wealth of experience from one of the most prestigious leagues and he also played a key role in his previous club's European success," said Roma's General Sports Manager Tiago Pinto.

Ndicka represented France at youth level but has decided to play for the Ivory Coast as a senior, Roma said.

FootballSerie ANdicka EvanAS RomaEintracht FrankfurtTransfer News
