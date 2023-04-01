Midfielder Houssem Aouar signs for Roma

Houssem Aouar in his new Roma shirt
Houssem Aouar in his new Roma shirt
Midfielder Houssem Aouar (24) has signed for AS Roma, the Serie A club said on Sunday.

The Algeria international has signed a five-year deal with Jose Mourinho's side, arriving on a free transfer from Ligue 1 side Lyon.

"I think it's the right project for me, with a big team, quality players and a unique fanbase. I'm now a Giallorossi (nickname for Roma) player, and I'm ready to go," he said in a statement.

He played one game for France - a friendly against Ukraine in 2020 - before switching allegiance in March to Algeria, where his parents were born.

