Serie A champions Napoli name Garcia as new coach following Spalletti departure

Italian champions Napoli have named Rudi Garcia (59) as their new coach, the Serie A side said on Thursday.

Napoli did not specify the length of Garcia's contract.

Garcia coached Italy's AS Roma from 2013-16, before moving to French Ligue 1 sides Olympique de Marseille and Olympique Lyonnais.

The Frenchman coached Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr last season. They finished second in the Saudi Pro League with Cristiano Ronaldo leading the attack.

Garcia left the club in April by mutual agreement.

Former Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti, who led them to their first Italian league title since 1990, asked to take a break from the job for a year.

