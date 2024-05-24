Leverkusen focussed on completing double rather than dwelling on Europa League loss

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. DFB Pokal
  4. Leverkusen focussed on completing double rather than dwelling on Europa League loss

Leverkusen focussed on completing double rather than dwelling on Europa League loss

Leverkusen could complete their first-ever domestic double
Leverkusen could complete their first-ever domestic doubleReuters
Bayer Leverkusen have quickly put Wednesday's Europa League final defeat to Atalanta behind them, said coach Xabi Alonso on Friday as they prepare to cap an already memorable season by winning the German Cup on Saturday.

The freshly-crowned Bundesliga champions, who will clinch a first-ever domestic double with victory over second division's Kaiserslautern in Saturday's final, lost 3-0 to Atalanta in the Europa League final in Dublin on Wednesday.

It was their first defeat of the season across all competitions after an unbeaten Bundesliga run to the title and a European record 51-game unbeaten run.

"It was a long way to get here, since August last year," said Alonso of Saturday's showcase at Berlin's Olympic stadium.

"We are here. It is great to have the last game of the season as a final. After Wednesday we are ready and focused for tomorrow. We have to have the hunger and I think after Wednesday we have it more."

Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso and Jonathan Tah during training
Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso and Jonathan Tah during trainingReuters

Prior to this season's Bundesliga title, Leverkusen's last trophy was the 1993 German Cup.

Alonso said the team had little time to review their first defeat of the season but they had already put the loss behind them, having a shot at the double.

"The time for analysis is short because our focus is now on tomorrow. What happened on Wednesday hopefully will not have much influence," Alonso said.

"We have to continue after the defeat. The goal is big. Tomorrow and we can cap it with the Cup. Dublin is gone and behind us and now we think about Berlin."

Follow the cup final on Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballDFB PokalBundesligaAlonso XabiBayer LeverkusenKaiserslautern
Related Articles
Bayer Leverkusen have no time to soak in 'Neverlusen' season
'They were better': Alonso's Leverkusen taste defeat for first time
Xabi Alonso ready to snap losing streak against Atalanta in Europa League final
Show more
Football
Real Madrid are the world's best team and it's hard to compete with them, says Simeone
Seventh heaven: Girona cap off best-ever LaLiga season by thumping relegated Granada
Atalanta’s Lookman, Napoli’s Osimhen headline Nigeria squad for 2026 World Cup Qualifiers
Manchester City's Foden doesn't want to think about Guardiola leaving
Champions League-bound Bologna stunned by Genoa in final match of season
Equatorial Guinea forfeit World Cup qualifiers over ineligible Nsue
Luis Enrique wary of revitalised Lyon as domestic treble beckons for PSG
Inter Milan captain Lautaro Martinez named Serie A player of the season
Burnley manager Vincent Kompany on the verge of joining Bayern Munich
Most Read
Barcelona announce departure of manager Xavi with Flick reportedly lined up
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic's poor form continues in Geneva, Collins into Strasbourg final
Djokovic loses to Machac in Geneva semi-final before French Open title defence
Manchester United reportedly set to sack Ten Hag regardless of FA Cup final outcome

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings