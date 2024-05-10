Bayer Leverkusen deserve to win the treble, says Xabi Alonso

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Europa League
  4. Bayer Leverkusen deserve to win the treble, says Xabi Alonso

Bayer Leverkusen deserve to win the treble, says Xabi Alonso

Alonso celebrates
Alonso celebratesReuters
Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso says his team deserve all three titles available to them this season after they qualified for the Europa League final by overcoming AS Roma on Thursday.

Leverkusen, the Bundesliga champions who have also reached the May 25 German Cup final, played their 49th match without defeat in all competitions, surpassing Benfica's long-standing European record set from 1963 to 1965.

They achieved the milestone after a late comeback from two goals down to secure a 2-2 draw at home to Roma, securing their spot in the May 22 final in Dublin by 4-2 on aggregate.

"We'll play two finals in a week as a result," Alonso said. "We showed great character today after their second goal. I looked my players in the eye afterwards and saw that they wanted more.

"We still have the chance to win three titles. And my boys deserve all three titles."

Leverkusen had a slice of luck as Roma defender Gianluca Mancini deflected the ball into his own net in the 82nd minute.

Substitute Josip Stanisic then scored the equaliser just before the final whistle to send Leverkusen into the record books and said it was among the biggest moments of his career.

"Definitely one of them. We knew what was at stake, we really wanted to get to the final and I think you could see that over 90 minutes today," said Croatia international Stanisic.

"I don't think we would have cared in the end if we lost and still progressed because we really wanted to get to the final, but it's even nicer this way."

For Roma, the chance to make it into a second straight Europa League final after last season's defeat by Sevilla on penalties slipped away in the dying minutes of the match.

"When you manage to get it back from 2-0 down and go close to the miracle, knowing nobody has ever beaten them this season, it hurts to see us concede a goal like that. It hurts," Roma manager Daniele De Rossi told Sky Sports Italia.

Mentions
FootballEuropa LeagueAlonso XabiBayer LeverkusenAS Roma
Related Articles
Former World Cup winner Fabregas thinks Bayer Leverkusen vs Roma is a must-watch
Leverkusen looking to seize 'second chance' in Europa League, says Alonso
Leverkusen find late goals to see off Roma and set date in Dublin for Europa League final
Show more
Football
Man City have chance to squeeze Arsenal in Premier League title race with Fulham trip
FIFA may face legal action from players' union and leagues over packed schedule
Aston Villa suffer Greek tragedy at hands of Olympiacos to exit Conference League
Bayer Leverkusen become first-ever European team to go 49 matches unbeaten
Atalanta into first-ever European final after thumping victory over Marseille
David Beckham urges Manchester United flops to prove they are 'motivated'
Sean Dyche unable to 'crack on' with Everton rebuild during takeover saga
Union Saint-Gilloise end 110-year wait for Belgian Cup success with win over Antwerp
Most Read
Bayer Leverkusen edge closer to Dublin as record unbeaten run looms
Bayer Leverkusen become first-ever European team to go 49 matches unbeaten
Union Saint-Gilloise end 110-year wait for Belgian Cup success with win over Antwerp
Wimbledon junior runner-up Nikola Bartunkova suspended for doping violation

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings