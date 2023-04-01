Spaniard Rodrigo leaves Leeds for Qatari club Al-Rayyan for undisclosed fee

Rodrigo has left on a free transfer
Rodrigo has left on a free transfer
Profimedia
Spanish forward Rodrigo Moreno (32) has joined Qatar's Al-Rayyan from Leeds United, the Championship club said on Thursday.

The length of the contract and the transfer fee were not disclosed.

Rodrigo, who arrived at Elland Road from Spanish side Valencia in 2020, emerged as their top scorer last season with 15 goals but was unable to prevent the club from being relegated from the Premier League to the second-tier Championship.

Leeds appointed Daniel Farke as their new manager on a four-year deal last week.

Mentions
FootballRodrigoLeedsAl RayyanTransfer News
