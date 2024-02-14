New world record holder Pan Zhanle fastest in 100m freestyle heats

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Swimming
  3. New world record holder Pan Zhanle fastest in 100m freestyle heats
New world record holder Pan Zhanle fastest in 100m freestyle heats
Pan Zhanle was back in the groove after his surprising exit from the 200m freestyle heats on Monday
Pan Zhanle was back in the groove after his surprising exit from the 200m freestyle heats on Monday
Reuters
China's newly minted world record holder Pan Zhanle (19) topped qualifying for the men's 100 metres freestyle semi-finals at the Doha World Championships on Wednesday, while Olympic medallist Jeremy Desplanches (29) was fastest in the 200m medley heats.

Pan posted a time of 47.82 seconds in the morning session at the Aspire Dome pool, just over a second off the world record (46.80) he set on Sunday with his stunning lead-off swim in the relay won by China.

It was a rapid rebound for Pan following his surprising exit from the 200m freestyle heats on Monday, an event in which he was expected to contend for medals.

Italy's Alessandro Miressi qualified second in the 100m freestyle with 47.94, while Briton Matt Richards, the 200m freestyle world champion at Fukuoka last year, was fourth quickest.

With world champion Kyle Chalmers skipping the meet, along with Fukuoka minor medallists Jack Alexy and Maxime Grousset, Pan is in the box seat to pick up his first individual world title.

Swiss swimmer Desplanches, the Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist, secured top seed for the men's 200m individual medley semi-finals with a time of one minute 58.17 seconds.

Though France's 200m and 400m medley world champion Leon Marchand is skipping Doha, Fukuoka silver medallist Duncan Scott is present and eased into the 200m semi-finals with the eighth quickest swim.

Scott later helped Britain qualify quickest for the mixed medley relay final ahead of second-placed Australia and the third-ranked United States.

Denmark's Helena Bach topped the timesheets in a modest field for the women's 200m butterfly with a time of 2:09.21.

Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Siobhan Haughey will bid for a maiden world title in the women's 200m freestyle final in the evening session later on Wednesday, while Japan's Tomoru Honda, also a Tokyo runnerup, will swim for the men's 200m butterfly crown.

Mentions
Swimming
Related Articles
South Korea's Hwang claims 200 freestyle title, Hafnaoui flops again in 400m
Disappointed Peaty settles for bronze in 100m breaststroke at World Championships
Peaty happy to not be favourite for 'three-peat' at Paris title defence
Show more
Swimming
Pan Zhanle sets 100 metres freestyle record at World Championships
Beijing to host 2029 Swimming World Championships
Olympic champion Ahmed Hafnaoui fails to qualify for 400 final
Ahmed Hafnaoui plays down 1,500 metre world record hopes in Doha
Peaty and Sjostrom lend star power to World Championships
Canada's Summer McIntosh ends Katie Ledecky's 13-year reign in 800m
Most Read
AFCON Team of the Tournament: Nigeria dominate defence, Ivorians sparkle further forward
Form, experience and tactics: What to expect in the Champions League round of 16
OPINION: Replacing Klopp off the pitch will be Liverpool's biggest job
Premier League ratify Jim Ratcliffe's partial acquisition of Manchester United

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings