Nice fightback in vain as Zakaria brace settles derby in five goal thriller

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Ligue 1
  4. Nice fightback in vain as Zakaria brace settles derby in five goal thriller
Nice fightback in vain as Zakaria brace settles derby in five goal thriller
Golovin celebrates with Zakaria
Golovin celebrates with Zakaria
AFP
AS Monaco claimed bragging rights in the 126th edition of the Derby de la Côte d'Azur with a statement 3-2 win over 10-man OGC Nice, who saw their formidable unbeaten home record at the Allianz Riviera this season evaporate into thin air.

Prior to kick-off, Monaco had picked up a league-high 14 points this season when conceding the first goal, but they broke the deadlock for a fifth consecutive game across all competitions here.

A moment of pure panache from Denis Zakaria set the tone inside the opening 20 minutes, as the Swiss midfielder fired an unstoppable shot from distance into the top corner, leaving Nice shot-stopper Marcin Bułka helpless between the sticks.

Surprisingly, Zakaria’s thunderbolt did little to affect Francesco Farioli’s game plan. Nice’s incessant search for an opening eventually paid dividends close to half-time when Thilo Kehrer committed a cynical foul in the box, giving the hosts the opportunity to equalise on a platter.

Gaetan Laborde subsequently stepped up to bury the penalty into the bottom-left corner with aplomb to ensure parity at the interval.

Match stats
Flashscore

Things didn’t turn out as planned following the restart for Farioli and co. though. First, Zakaria gave the visitors’ the lead once more with a superb header into the bottom corner, before the hosts were reduced to ten men with over 30 minutes remaining when Dante accidentally caught Takumi Minamino with his boot following a clearance.

However, against the run of play, Nice’s Evan Guessand rose highest from a corner delivery to head home and level the scoreline again. Les Aiglons’ joy lasted just a few minutes though as the Monegasques reclaimed supremacy for a third time via Aleksandr Golovin, who netted a fifth head-to-head strike from close range.

The league’s best defence ultimately succumbed to the league’s second-best attacking side, as Adi Hutter’s outfit lifted themselves to within a point’s reach of Nice, who are now 11 points adrift of league-leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

A first win in four league outings is bound to give Monaco confidence in the race for UEFA Champions League qualification spot, and they will continue their charge against Toulouse next week.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Denis Zakaria (AS Monaco)

Check out all the match stats with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballLigue 1Zakaria DenisMonacoBulka MarcinKehrer ThiloDanteLaborde GaetanMinamino TakumiGuessand EvannNice
Related Articles
High-flyers Brest set for double duel with Ligue 1 champions PSG
Kylian Mbappe future in spotlight as Ligue 1 returns from winter break
Football Tracker: Yamal scores late equaliser for Barcelona against Granada
Updated
Show more
Football
Man Utd boss Ten Hag hails 'massive win' at top four rivals Aston Villa
Barcelona and Granada put on six-goal thriller as Lamine Yamal shines
Haller and Kessie lead Ivory Coast to magical home AFCON title over Nigeria
Updated
Hernandez goal helps AC Milan edge to narrow win over reigning champions Napoli
Manager David Moyes at a loss to explain West Ham's capitulation against Arsenal
Isaac Romero inspires Sevilla to vital victory over Atletico Madrid
Atalanta extend impressive winning streak with convincing away victory over Genoa
Mikel Arteta had gut feeling Arsenal would punish West Ham in historic victory
Most Read
Haller and Kessie lead Ivory Coast to magical home AFCON title over Nigeria
Jude Bellingham suffers a high-grade left ankle sprain after Girona victory
Football Tracker: Yamal scores late equaliser for Barcelona against Granada
Muller slams Bayern's lack of 'guts' in damaging loss to Leverkusen

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings