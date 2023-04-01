Football Tracker: Yamal scores late equaliser for Barcelona against Granada

Two international finals and two top-of-the-table clashes in Europe dominate the footballing landscape this weekend and Flashscore will keep you right up to date with our Football Tracker.

Sunday 11th February

23:15 CET - Lamine Yamal is some talent... He has saved Barcelona's blushes against Granada with a late equaliser. 3-3!

Match result Flashscore

22:48 CET - Meanwhile, a first-half strike by Theo Hernandez was the difference between AC Milan and Napoli in a tight match.

22:41 CET - A thrilling second-half has come to an end in France as 10-men Nice lost 3-2 at home to Monaco. Nice found themselves back on level terms for just three minutes before Aleksandr Golovin won it for the visitors.

22:32 CET - It is all going wrong for Barcelona after taking an early lead. The second-half started in a similar fashion to the first period as Robert Lewandowski put them 2-1 up but a quickfire double by Granada has put Barcelona on the brink of yet another disappointing night in LaLiga.

22:03 CET - Over in France and Denis Zakaria has scored his second of the game and restored Monaco's lead against Nice! Dante also saw a straight red just minutes later to add another twist to this fascinating encounter.

21:58 CET - Barcelona have been pegged back by Granada in LaLiga after Yamal's early goal for the hosts and it is 1-1 at the break.

Barcelona - Granada match stats Flashscore

21:34 CET - It is half-time in Italy and France as AC Milan are 1-0 ahead against Napoli and it is one goal a piece between Champions League-chasing Nice and Monaco.

21:26 CET - Attacking full-back Theo Hernandez has given AC Milan a priceless lead against Napoli in Serie A!

21:12 CET - Barcelona are underway against Granada in the final match of the weekend in LaLiga! Barcelona have gone strong as they look to find a way back into the title race.

And just as I was teeing the match up, Barcelona land the first punch as teenage sensation Lamine Yamal (16) gives the hosts the lead!

20:49 CET - Over in France, an equally important game is just starting between Nice and Monaco

20:45 CET - Two of Italy's heavyweights have kicked off as AC Milan take on the champions Napoli at the San Siro. Who do you fancy?

20:26 CET - A huge result for Sevilla near the bottom of LaLiga, who have managed to hold Atletico Madrid at bay and win their clash 1-0 thanks to a first-half goal from Isaac Romero - his fifth in six games.

Sevilla - Atletico Madrid player ratings Flashscore

20:07 CET - Still plenty of European action tonight with the Cote D'Azur derby between Nice and Monaco from 20:45 CET, Napoli travelling to AC Milan at the same time and Barcelona also in action against Granada.

But perhaps the biggest showpiece tonight comes at the Africa Cup of Nations where Nigeria and Ivory Coast face off to be crowned champions from 21:00 CET.

19:57 CET - Atalanta have held on to secure an important win in their top four aspirations as they overcame a tough Genoa test to score two late goals and win 4-1.

Match stats Flashscore

19:54 CET - We are just under an hour away from kick-off in an important game at the top of Ligue 1 as second-place Nice against fifth-place Monaco.

19:31 CET - It is all over at Old Trafford and that late Scott McTominay's goal was decisive and the difference between two evenly-matched teams on the day!

It was always a big game in the race for Champions League football and with that win, United move to within five points of 5th place Aston Villa.

Match stats Flashscorre

19:23 CET - Meanwhile, it is half-time in Seville and it is the home side who lead at the break through Isaac Romero's strike against Champions League hopefuls Atletico Madrid. Can Sevilla hold on to pull off a shock win to get their season back on some kind of track?

Match stats Flashscore

19:19 CET - Late drama at Villa Park as substitute Scott McTominay restores Manchester United's lead in the dying minutes!

19:06 CET - Lyon have secured a vital three points to help continue to street them to safety after an upturn in form. They defeated relegation rivals Montpellier 2-1 away from home.

Match stats Flashscore

19:02 CET - Well it had been coming! Aston Villa have been all over Manchester United since the break as the injury to Luke Shaw has hurt the away side massively. Douglas Luiz levels things up at Villa Park.

18:58 CET - Isaac Romero (23) has given Sevilla a shock early lead against Atletico Madrid!

18:48 CET - The half-time whistle has gone between Genoa and Atalanta and it Champions League chasing Atalanta who lead 1-0. at the break.

Match stats Flashscore

18:46 CET - We are back underway at Old Trafford, it is a big half ahead for both sides in their push for European football.

17:33 CET - A big match in LaLiga between Sevilla and Atletico Madrid has just kicked off. Atletico Madrid will leapfrog Barcelona into third place with a win whilst struggling Sevilla will be hoping to cause an upset.

18:18 CET - Hoffenheim and Koln are goalless at the break with very little bit to shout about there, but at Villa Park, Aston Villa are trailing 1-0 to Manchester United at the break thanks to Rasmus Hojlund's early effort.

Villa - Man Utd match stats Flashscore

18:11 CET - Vedat Muriqi has once again come to the rescue of Mallorca with a 91st minute winner to see his side overcome Rayo Vallecano 2-1 on the island.

Mallorca - Vallecano match stats Flashscore

18:03 CET - Serie A's penultimate action of the day is underway with Genoa welcoming in-form Atalanta to town. Both sides are unbeaten in their last five, will that continue today?

Genoa - Atalanta lineups Flashscore

17:48 CET - Rasmus Hojlund has given Manchester United the lead at Villa Park after 17 minutes. Harry Maguire rises highest from a corner and finds the Norwegian, who has a simple volley to give his side the lead against Aston Villa.

17:40 CET - A 3-1 victory for Stuttgart over Mainz has boosted their chances of Champions League football next year. They saw Maximilian Mittelstadt and Jamie Leweling score two quick-fire goals at the end of the first half as well as one from Deniz Undav to give them all three points.

Stuttgart - Mainz stats Flashscore

More Bundesliga action for you right here as Hoffenheim takes on Koln - they are 0-0 after 14 minutes.

17:23 CET - Two clubs looking over their shoulder at the bottom of the league are midway through the first half. Montpellier lead Lyon through a Nemanja Matic own goal in the 23rd minute.

17:19 CET - A third goal at home for Stuttgart has put them firmly in control over Mainz - Deniz Undav with the game-killer.

17:08 CET - It is goalless at the break between Rayo Vallecano and Real Mallorca with the visitors Vallecano having more of the play in the first half.

Meanwhile we are nearing kick-off at Villa Park where Aston Villa welcome Manchester United as they look to continue their top four charge.

Aston Villa - Manchester United lineups Flashscore

16:58 CET - All over in our 15:00 CET games and we start the mini round-up with Serie A where Bologna have beaten Lecce 4-0, a brace from Riccardo Orsolini the headline of that game. Not much can be said from the contest between Monza and Verona - that finished 0-0.

Over to France, where Nantes beat Toulouse 2-1 with Mohamed Mostafa returning from AFCON to star with a goal and an assist.

Clermont and Brest both finished with 10 men in their 1-1 draw, whilst Lorient beat Reims 2-0 at home in their boost for Ligue 1 survival.

But the biggest story comes from the Premier League, where Arsenal have thrashed London rivals West Ham 6-0 away from home with Bukayo Saka scoring twice in the rout.

Bukayo Saka celebrates one of his two goals against West Ham AFP

16:26 CET - There was a bit of an exodus at half-time from the London Stadium after West Ham went into the break 4-0 down against Arsenal, and there may be a few more empty seats now as Bukayo Saka adds the Gunners' fifth in the 63th minute.

Three minutes later it is six, Declan Rice scores a rocket against his former employer. No celebration from him, but plenty in the stands from the travelling support. Arsenal are running riot.

16:22 CET - From one LaLiga game to another as Real Mallorca and Rayo Vallecano are underway. Follow the game with us now.

Real Mallorca - Rayo Vallecano lineups Flashscore

Meanwhile in the Bundesliga, Stuttgart have scored two in the space of three minutes to lead Mainz. They will go three points clear in third with a win.

16:09 CET - Bologna are now three up against Lecce thanks to a goal either side of half-time from Riccardo Orsolini, his seventh and eighth league strikes of the season.

Is Bologna the biggest surprise package in Serie A this season?

15:58 CET - A thrilling conclusion to the LaLiga clash between Getafe and Celta Vigo saw the away side from Vigo pull two goals back to make it 2-2 through Jorgen Strand Larsen and Tadeo Allende, but the hosts scored a late winner to win the game 3-2 and have Jaime Mata to thank for the three points.

15:48 CET - It's raining goals at the London Stadium as Arsenal score their fourth and their third in six minutes - this time Leandro Trossard finds the top corner with an emphatic strike.

West Ham - Arsenal match stats Flashscore

Elsewhere we are at half-time in Serie A and Ligue 1's 15:00 CET kick-offs with Bologna ahead in Italy and Nantes leading in their match against Toulouse.

15:45 CET - It's falling apart for West Ham, who now find themselves 3-0 down to Arsenal at home. This time, from a Declan Rice free-kick, Gabriel heads home at the near post after some poor marking from the Hammers. David Moyes will be having words with his players at the break.

15:41 CET - Some breathing room for the Gunners against West Ham, as they find themselves 2-0 up. Bukayo Saka picks himself up after being fouled and slots home the resulting penalty with ease.

15:33 CET - A potentially huge goal in Arsenal's season as they chase the title. They have taken the lead just after the half-hour mark against West Ham from a corner, where William Saliba rose highest to nod home.

15:05 CET - Two more games kicked off in Serie A at 15:00 CET and we already have our first goal of those games with Bologna taking the lead against Lecce in the fifth minute thanks to Sam Beukema.

14:56 CET - Half-time between Getafe and Celta Vigo in LaLiga, and it's the hosts who will be happiest with a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Borja Mayoral and Jaime Mata, both just before the break.

Getafe - Celta Vigo first half stats Flashscore

Meanwhile, the early game in Ligue 1 has come to a close with Rennes running out 1-0 winners on the road against Le Havre.

Ligue 1 scores Flashscore

14:42 CET - Stuttgart will be looking to consolidate their place in the Bundesliga top-four this afternoon when they host struggling Mainz.

Here are the teams ahead of the 15:30 CET kick-off.

Team lineups Flashscore

14:27 CET - A five-star performance from Fiorentina who move up to sixth in the table after an impressive 5-1 victory over Frosinone.

There are two more Serie A matches kicking off at 15:00 CET, with Bologna hosting Lecce and Verona travelling to Monza.

The current round of Serie A matches Flashscore

14:04 CET - After wins for Manchester City and Liverpool yesterday, title challengers Arsenal will be desperate to follow suit with three points over European-chasing West Ham.

Here are the lineups for the 15:00 CET kick-off.

Team lineups Flashscore

13:49 CET - It's been a relatively low-key affair between Le Havre and Rennes, with nothing to seperate the two sides at half-time.

Who will gain control in the second half?

Match stats Flashscore

13:27 CET - The first of four matches in LaLiga is due to get underway at 14:00 CET, with Getafe hosting relegation-threatened Celta Vigo.

Team lineups Flashscore

13:21 CET - A third goal from Lucas Martinez Quarta gives Fiorentina a commanding lead at half-time. Plenty of work to do for Frosinone in the second half.

Match stats Flashscore

12:58 CET - What a start for Fiorentina! Goals from Andrea Belotti and Jonathan Ikone inside the opening 20 minutes have put the hosts firmly in control against Frosinone.

12:20 CET - Over in France, Rennes travel to Le Havre in a midtable Ligue 1 clash kicking off at 13:00 CET.

Team positions in Ligue 1 Flashscore

12:00 CET - The opening game of the day sees European-chasing Fiorentina host Frosinone in Serie A.

Team lineups Flashscore

10:50 CET - There’s also plenty of Premier League football to get your teeth stuck into, with West Ham hosting title challengers Arsenal at 15:00 CET and Manchester United travelling to Aston Villa (17:30 CET).

Elsewhere, Stuttgart take on Mainz in the Bundesliga, Sevilla and Atletico Madrid face off at 18:30 CET in LaLiga, AC Milan host Napoli and Monaco travel to Nice at 20:45 CET, and finally, Barcelona welcome Granada at 21:00 CET.

10:30 CET - Good morning and welcome to Flashscore’s live coverage of Sunday’s action!

After a jam-packed day of football yesterday, the fun continues today as Nigeria take on hosts Ivory Coast in a mouthwatering Africa Cup of Nations final (21:00 CET).

The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations final Flashscore

Saturday 10th February

23:12 CET - South Africa have claimed bronze at the AFCON! After a pretty stale 90 minutes, the game was decided on penalties, with D.R. Conga's Meschack Elia missing the decisive spot-kick.

22:59 CET - Despite going a goal down early on, PSG had way too much for Lille, cruising to a 3-1 win to go 11 points clear at the top of Ligue 1.

Match stats Flashscore

22:52 CET - The third-place playoff between South Africa and D.R. Congo is going to penalties...

21:48 CET - It's half-time in Paris, and PSG lead Lille 2-1 after they had gone behind early on. Over in Ivory Coast, the game between South Africa and D.R. Congo is still goalless.

20:59 CET - The AFCON third-place playoff between South Africa and D.R. Congo is about to kick off.

20:45 CET - In 15 minutes, PSG take on Lille as they look to go 11 points clear at the top of Ligue 1. Lille meanwhile, will be aiming to move into the top four with a positive result.

Line-ups Flashscore

20:33 CET - WHAT A RESULT FOR LEVERKUSEN! Xabi Alonso and his men have utterly dismantled a feeble Bayern Munich side 3-0. They simply outclassed the German champions, playing them off the park while also defending so brilliantly. Jeremie Frimpong came off the bench and wrapped the game up with the last kick of the game. They go five points clear now, and the chances of them becoming champions for the first time in their history has increased ten-fold. Dare say, they are probably favourites now...

Match stats Flashscore

20:30 CET - Bruno Guimaraes scored a brace for Newcastle as they edged past Nottingham Forest 3-2 in a thrilling encounter in the Premier League.

20:24 CET - Real Madrid have been an absolute class apart today, showcasing that they are levels above their title rivals Girona, running out 4-0 victors. Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo all got on the scoresheet, as they moved five points clear at the top of LaLiga. It's hard to see how anyone can stop them.

See the match stats here.

Player ratings Flashscore

19:56 CET - Inter Milan have shown why they are on course to be champions in Serie A, with an impressive 4-2 win at Roma. Roma had won all their games since Daniele De Rossi took over, but Inter have brought them back down to earth. They now go seven points clear at the top ahead of Juventus.

Match stats Flashscore

19:54 CET - Real Madrid have surely wrapped it up against Girona, with Jude Bellingham bagging his second of the game and Rodrygo also getting in on the action to make it 4-0.

19:47 CET - Alex Grimaldo has given Bayer Leverkusen a much-deserved 2-0 lead over Bayern Munich with an emphatic finish into the roof of the net! The defending champions are in real trouble here. They have been second-best for 50 minutes against Xabi Alonso's brilliant side. Can they do anything to turn this around?

19:25 CET - It's heating up in the East Midlands where Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United are locked at 2-2. Fabian Schar netted in the 43rd minute before Callum Hudson-Odoi equalised on the stroke of half-time. A thrilling second half awaits.

Half-time in Madrid and Leverkusen with both home sides leading at the break.

19:19 CET - A huge turnaround in Rome with Inter scoring two quick-fire goals - both from Marcus Thuram - to now lead 3-2 in the eternal city against Roma. Can Daniele De Rossi raise his troops once more?

19:11 CET - Lens added a third goal in the second half through Florian Sotoca to run out 3-1 winners against Strasbourg to lift them up to sixth in Ligue 1.

Lens - Strasbourg player ratings Flashscore

19:09 CET - Jude Bellingham, who else? Vinicius Junior turns provider as the England international slots home to double Real Madrid's lead over Girona in the 36th minute and already it feels like a mountain to climb for the Catalan side.

19:00 CET - Nottingham Forest have levelled against Newcastle thanks to Anthony Elanga's strike in the 26th minute on the counter.

18:56 CET - Leverkusen have the lead against Bayern! Josip Stanisic, on loan from Bayern, pops up at the back post for his first goal of the season. The stadium erupts but he puts his hands up to not celebrate. Not many will care, they have a priceless advantage over the German champions. As it stands Leverkusen would be five points clear at the top of the table with the win.

18:48 CET - Back to the Premier League and assist merchant Kieran Trippier has another as Bruno Guimaraes gives Newcastle the lead over Nottingham Forest in the 10th minute.

Meanwhile, it's half-time in Rome, where Roma are 2-1 up against Serie A leaders Inter. They fell behind before goals from Gianluca Mancini and Stephan El Shaarawy gave them the lead at the break.

Roma - Inter first half stats Flashscore

18:40 CET - A tasty finish from Vinicius Junior - a left-footed curled effort - has given his Real Madrid a very early lead against their title rivals Girona.

Meanwhile the ongoing fan protest against the DFL in the Bundesliga has seen the Leverkusen and Bayern's game delayed by around 10 minutes.

18:29 CET - You'd be forgiven for forgetting that there is a Premier League game about to kick-off with Nottingham Forest taking on Newcastle United. The pair met over the festive period with Chris Wood going back to haunt his former club as Forest came away with all three points.

Forest - Newcastle lineups Flashscore

18:20 CET - Now to the Spanish capital, where LaLiga's top two meet in a mouthwatering clash. Girona know that a win will put them back above Real Madrid, but that is no easy task given their only defeat of the campaign came against Los Blancos back in September. It is a huge game and it's one you won't want to miss, so keep up with all the action here.

Real Madrid - Girona lineups Flashscore

Meanwhile, in Leverkusen, the unbeaten side managed by Xabi Alonso welcome the behemoth of Bayern Munich to town as the Bundesliga's top two do battle.

Bayer Leverkusen - Bayern Munich lineups Flashscore

18:17 CET - Before we turn our attention away from Qatar's triumph and onto the two huge 18:30 CET clashes, just enough time to bring you another result with Osasuna beating fellow Basque side Real Sociedad 1-0 at Reale Arena with Ante Budimir the hero of the day for the visitors.

Real Sociedad - Osasuna player ratings Flashscore

18:14 CET - QATAR WIN AFC ASIAN CUP FINAL

Three penalties from Akram Afif see Qatar win their second consecutive Asian Cup title, defeating Jordan 3-0 in Lusail.

Akram Afif netted a hat-trick in the final AFP

18:10 CET - It is finally over between Union Berlin and Wolfsburg with the side from the German capital winning 1-0 thanks to a goal from Danilho Doekhi. But the game will be remembered for the near 30-minute delay - the contest was halted twice due to fan protests against the DFL’s search for investment, with tennis balls hurled onto the pitch.

A Union Berlin banner before the game AFP

18:05 CET - Roma and Inter headline Saturday's Serie A action as Daniele De Rossi's reign faces its biggest test with the arrival of table-toppers Inter.

Roma - Inter player ratings Flashscore

18:00 CET - A goal at the death from Brennan Johnson has earned Tottenham Hotspur a dramatic 2-1 win over Brighton to give their top four hopes a boost.

Meanwhile it was a little easier for Liverpool, who went back to the summit of the Premier League with a 3-1 victory against Burnley. There were also vital wins for Sheffield United and Brentford, whilst Fulham made light work of Bournemouth.

Premier League scores Flashscore

17:48 CET - Three goals in the first half between Lens and Strasbourg with the hosts Lens ahead 2-1 - Elye Wahi and David Pereira da Costa scoring and assisting one each.

Lens - Strasbourg match stats Flashscore

17:41 CET - The rise of Akram Afif! Stretchered off in the first half, he made a miraculous recovery from a twisted ankle to not only return to the Asian Cup final but score his second penalty of the game and restore Qatar's lead over Jordan.

17:38 CET - More goals in the Premier League, where Liverpool, Brentford and Sheffield United now all have two-goal cushions over Burnley, Wolves and Luton Town respectively.

17:35 CET - They have their equaliser! After sustained pressure, Jordan level the Asian Cup final up against Qatar through Yazan Al Naimat. He brings the ball down at the far post after a cross from the right before rifling the pall into the net with his right foot. Game on!

17:29 CET - Back to Qatar, where the hosts still lead Jordan by one goal in the Asian Cup final, but Jordan have just missed a huge chance in the 62nd minute - Noor Al Rawabdeh shooting just wide from close range. It has lifted the Jordanian fans in Lusail Stadium, who are making a lot of noise to cheer on their team.

17:25 CET - An afternoon of drama on and off the pitch in the Bundesliga with protests from fans about foreign investment in the league continuing to disrupt games.

With two of the five games interrupted, here are the results of the three to finish with Eintracht Frankfurt and Bochum playing out a 1-1 draw, whilst Augsburg fought valiantly to gain a point at home against RB Leipzig. Meanwhile, Heidenheim picked up their first win in five with a 2-1 victory against Werder Bremen.

Bundesliga scores Flashscore

17:13 CET - Goals galore in the Premier League as the second halves from the 16:00 CET kick-offs with Liverpool now leading Burnley 2-1 thanks to Luis Diaz, Luton have pulled one back against Sheffield United after a Carlton Morris penalty.

Fulham now lead 3-1 against Bournemouth on a hectic afternoon across England's top flight.

17:09 CET - Half-time in the LaLiga clash between Real Sociedad and Osasuna with the score goalless. Meanwhile Lens and Strasbourg are underway in Ligue 1 - they are also goalless in the opening exchanges.

16:59 CET - We've reached the halfway stage in the Asian Cup final and it's the hosts Qatar who lead Jordan 1-0 at the break thanks to Akram Afif's penalty.

It hasn't been plain sailing for the defending champions, however, with their goalscorer stretchered off after suffering a nasty-looking ankle injury.

Jordan vs Qatar match stats Flashscore

16:52 CET - An action-packed first half in the Premier League's 16:00 CET kick-offs, with Burnley drawing level at Anfield. Here are the latest scores.

Premier League latest scores Flashscore

Meanwhile in Serie A, Lazio have completed a routine 3-1 victory over lowly Cagliari. The win moves Maurizio Sarri's side up to sixth in the table.

16:39 CET - There's been at least a goal in every Premier League match so far, with Liverpool, Brighton, Fulham, Brentford and Sheffield United all ahead.

16:25 CET - Qatar lead in the Asian Cup final against Jordan! The star player of the tournament for the hosts, Akram Afif, strokes his penalty home with customary coolness and he gives his side the advantage midway through the first half.

16:20 CET - Here are the latest scores from the Bundesliga's 15:30 CET matches, with Augsburg holding RB Leipzig and Heidenheim leading Werder Bremen at the break.

Latest scores in Bundesliga Flashscore

16:05 CET - Next up in the Spanish top-flight is Osasuna's trip to European-chasing Real Sociedad.

Real Sociedad vs Osasuna lineups Flashscore

15:57 CET - It's all over in LaLiga's first game of the day, as Alaves and Villarreal share the spoils in a closely fought 1-1 draw.

15:49 CET - In Serie A, we're at the halfway stage in the match between relegation-threatened Cagliari and Lazio, with Maurizio Sarri's men leading 1-0 thanks to an unfortunate own goal from Alessandro Deiola.

Cagliari vs Lazio match stats Flashscore

15:43 CET - After Manchester City moved back to the top of the Premier League, title rivals Liverpool will look to find an immediate response against Vincent Kompany's Burnley.

That's one of five Premier League matches kicking off at 16:00 CET, with Tottenham hosting Brighton and Sheffield United travelling to Luton in a crucial relegation battle.

Premier League schedule this weekend Flashscore

15:33 CET - They were tested but Manchester City have made their way past Everton 2-0 and go top of the Premier League. Erling Haaland scored both for the Citizens as their form remains ominous for every other team at the top of the league.

Manchester City - Everton player ratings Flashscore

15:18 CET - It's that man again, Erling Haaland who has put Man City 2-0 up against Everton. Kevin De Bruyne puts the striker through, he takes on James Tarkowski, before slotting the ball past Jordan Pickford with his left foot.

That is likely to be that at the Etihad Stadium with time running out.

15:10 CET - A huge, huge game is getting closer and closer between Qatar and Jordan in the Asian Cup final. Reigning champions and hosts Qatar seemed unlikely to repeat the feat of 2019 but they are back four years on. Meanwhile, it is Jordan's first appearance in this final after shocking South Korea in their semi-final earlier this week.

Asian Cup final lineups Flashscore

15:03 CET - From chaos to composure, Erling Haaland has given Manchester City the lead over Everton with 20 minutes to play. A corner bobbles around before falling at the feet of the lethal Norwegian and he hammers home a shot past Pickford to send his side into the lead.

Can Everton find a response?

14:50 CET - Half-time between Alaves and Villarreal, where the sides are locked at 1-1, whilst Cagliari and Lazio are just moments away from kicking off the day's play in Serie A.

Here are the lineups.

Cagliari - Lazio lineups Flashscore

14:44 CET - We may have a huge Bundesliga clash later today, but don't forget another five games before then with the pick of the bunch being RB Leipzig's trip to Augsburg.

Bundesliga fixtures this weekend Flashscore

14:34 CET - Not long to go now before our first continental final of the weekend, with Jordan taking on Qatar in the Asian Cup final. Tomorrow, the AFCON final will take centre stage as Ivory Coast and Nigeria go for glory. Before then, though, the Africa Cup of Nations' third-place play-off between South Africa and DR Congo tonight at 21:00 CET.

14:24 CET - Despite dominating possession, it's been a frustrating opening period for Manchester City with clear-cut chances coming at a premium. Can Everton keep it up in the second half?

Match stats Flashscore

13:45 CET - We're through the opening quarter-hour at the Etihad Stadium and it's been an encouraging start for Everton.

The hosts know a win will take them to the top of the table (for a couple of hours at least)!

13:03 CET - Meanwhile in Spain, Alaves take on Villarreal in a midtable clash kicking off at 14:00 CET. Here's the team news for that one.

Alaves vs Villarreal lineups Flashscore

12:40 CET - The team news is in from the Premier League's opening fixture of the day between title-chasing Manchester City and relegation-threatened Everton.

The key talking point is that Kevin De Bruyne starts on the bench for the hosts.

Man City vs Everton lineups Flashscore

08:50 CET - There are massive title clashes in both the Bundesliga and LaLiga today, with Bayer Leverkusen hosting Bayern Munich and suprise-package Girona travelling to Spanish heavyweights Real Madrid. Both matches kick off at 18:30 CET.

We also have our first international final of the weekend, as Qatar and Jordan battle it out in the Asian Cup showpiece at 16:00 CET.

If all of that isn't enough to whet your appetite, Manchester City and Liverpool are both in action in the Premier League, while Roma face Inter Milan in Serie A and Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain host Lille.