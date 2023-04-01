Football Tracker: Lyon and Inter win, Atletico score last-minute equaliser in Madrid derby

The weekend means one thing: A feast of football. And this weekend offers some blockbuster clashes in the world's best leagues. On Flashscore, the Football Tracker is the place to follow it all!

Sunday, February 4th

22:54 CET - A last-gasp Marcos Llorente goal has salvaged a point for Atletico over arch-rivals Real in the Madrid Derby.

Real lead LaLiga by two points after 23 matches with Atleti 10 points behind them in fourth.

The top of LaLiga Flashscore

22:41 CET - Federico Gatti’s own goal was all that could separate Inter Milan and Juventus in the Derby d’Italia tonight. It finished 1-0 to table-toppers Inter and the win gives them a four-point lead over Juve, having played a game less.

Key match stats Flashscore

22:39 CET - A first-half Alexandre Lacazette goal was enough for struggling Lyon to snatch a crucial win over fellow Ligue 1 heavyweights Marseille this evening.

Scores in Ligue 1 this weekend Flashscore

21:33 CET - At half time, Inter are leading Juventus 1-0 in the Derby d’Italia. Over in Lyon, OL are leading Marseille 1-0.

In Madrid, Real have a 1-0 lead over Atletico after half an hour thanks to a Brahim Diaz strike.

21:15 CET - How’s this for a way to start a match? Marseille's Amine Harit almost scored straight from the kick-off against Lyon!

21:05 CET - A penalty apiece has seen Real Betis and Getafe draw 1-1 in LaLiga. All eyes now turn to the Madrid derby!

20:15 CET - Catching on results elsewhere, Atalanta have continued their fine form with a 3-1 win over Lazio in Serie A. That moves them three points clear of Bologna in fifth.

20:05 CET - If you thought Arsenal vs Liverpool was the peak of the weekend, think again! Coming up, we have a top-of-the-table clash in Serie A as Inter host Juventus in the derby d’Italia - kick-off is at 20:45.

At the same time, a massive clash in France sees struggling Lyon take on Marseille.

At 21:00, a huge match to round out the weekend as Real and Atletico meet in the Madrid derby.

The only question is, what game do you watch?

Starting lineups in the Madrid derby Flashscore

19:37 CET - Over in Germany, RB Leipzig closed in on Dortmund and the top four as they beat 10-men Union Berlin 2-0.

19:29 CET - The title race is on! Arsenal responded well in the second half, helped massively from bizarre Liverpool errors and the Gunners have secured a massive three points, moving to within two points of Liverpool whose lead at the top is now fragile.

Premier league's top five Flashscore

19:23 CET - Game over! It goes from bad to worse for Liverpool and it is poor from Van Dijk again, he tentatively closes Trossard down who is sent through on goal and Trossard's tame shot deflects off the Dutchman and through Allison's legs. Bedlam for Arsenal, despair for Liverpool!

19:19 CET - A second yellow for Konate and Liverpool are down to 10 men.

19:13 CET - In Ligue 1 second place Nice have failed to stay in touching distance of league leaders PSG, drawing 0-0 with Brest.

19:00 CET - Choas absolute chaos. Another huge mix-up at the back between the league's best centre-back Virgil Van Dijk and the world's best keeper Allison and somehow Martinelli only has to tap in from close range to restore Arsenal's lead. I can't explain what just happened. The Emirates is rocking now...

Gabriel Martinelli celebrates his goal AFP

18:51 CET - Let's catch up on what's going on elsewhere in Europe. First of all Celta Vigo have thrashed Osasuna away from home 3-0 in La Liga.

Meanwhile, half time in the Serie A and Atalanta are 2-0 up against Lazio at home.

19:39 CET - The second half is underway at the Emirates! Big 45 minutes ahead for both sides.

18:20 CET - Despite being the better side for the entire first half, a huge mix-up at the back has cost Arsenal massively. A dangerous through ball towards Luis Diaz was initially well shielded by Saliba but then he failed to clear his lines and Diaz forces the mistake before Gabriel turns it into his own net! 1-1 at the break.

17:55 CET - A quick break from action at the Emirates to bring you a result from the Bundesliga. Wolfsburg and Hoffenheim have drawn 2-2 in a thrilling encounter.

17:45 CET - Arsenal have taken the lead! After an electric start at the Emirates Arsenal have gone 1-0 up, Martin Odegaard slid a perfect through ball in for Kai Havertz whose effort one one-on-one was well saved by Allison but who else than Bukayo Saka to react quickest and find the top corner!

Saka giving Arsenal an early lead AFP

17:30 CET - We are underway at the Emirates! It's a must-win game for Arsenal and must not lose for Liverpool.

17:06 CET - Meanwhile Napoli have got a vital win against Verona in Serie A thanks to a late Khvicha Kvaratskhelia stunner to win it.

16:47 CET - The big news from the early afternoon games in the Premier League is Chelsea have lost 4-2 at home to Wolves, a really bad day for Pochettino's side whose season continues to unravel.

Manchester United eased to a 3-0 win over West Ham thanks to an Alejandro Garnacho double and a sensational strike by Rasmus Hojlund.

Finally, Nottingham Forest fought back from going a goal down to draw 1-1 with Bournemouth, a big point for them in their battle for survival.

16:31 CET - It is just one hour before a huge game in the Premier League title race between Arsenal and Liverpool! A win for Arsenal would bring them within two points of top-of-the-league Liverpool but defeat would see Liverpool open an eight-point gap to Arteta's side. The big team news is that Gabriel Jesus is out for Arsenal so Kai Havertz starts in his place.

Match line ups Flashscore

13:53 CET - Here are the half-time scores in the Premier League:

Manchester United 1 West Ham 0

Chelsea 1 Wolves 2

Bournemouth 1 Nottingham Forest 1

In Serie A, Napoli and Verona are still goalless.

15:00 CET - Over in France Monaco have failed to beat Le Havre after drawing 1-1.

14:42 CET - In the early game in Serie A it was a 0-0 draw between Torino and Salernitana.

14:30 CET - In Serie A, league champions Napoli will be hoping to get their fading season back on track as they host Verona.

14:24 CET - Elsewhere in the Premier League at 15:00 CET, Bournemouth host Nottingham Forest and Chelsea take on Wolves in a mid-table clash.

14:10 CET - Manchester United host West Ham at Old Trafford in just less than an hour and the line ups are out! Erik ten Hag makes just one change from Wolves, with Harry Maguire coming in for Raphael Varane.

Match line ups Flashscore

12:07 CET - Football fans in Hong Kong were treated to the arrival of superstar Lionel Messi (36) this weekend but the Argentine was not able to take part in Inter Miami’s friendly win over a Hong Kong All-Stars team.

11:35 CET - There are some blockbusters to look forward to as noted below but if you can’t wait until the late afternoon, don’t worry! There are some lunchtime fixtures to tide you over.

At 12:30 in Serie A, Torino host Salernitana and just half an hour later, the Ligue 1 action starts for the day with Monaco hosting Le Havre.

Then at 14:00, play starts in Spain, with Villarreal facing Cadiz.

9:30 CET - Hello and welcome to what can only be described as a monumental day of football action as title rivals go head-to-head in Spain, Italy and England.

To start things off, European chasing Manchester United and West Ham face off at Old Trafford at 15:00 CET with Erik ten Hag's men hoping to put their defeat at the London Stadium just before Christmas firmly behind them.

The attention then moves to the Emirates where Arsenal host top-of-the-league Liverpool in a highly anticipated clash between two sides very much in the title race. After a 1-1 draw earlier in the season, both sides will be desperate for the three points this time out, although you feel Arsenal need the win more.

Arsenal - Liverpool head-to-head record Flashscore

As we move into the evening, the focus turns to Italy and Spain. Top of Serie A Inter Milan take on Juventus and know a win will move them four points clear with a game in hand. Defeat though would leave Juventus top of Serie A by the end of the night. All to play for.

Madrid rivals Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid face off in Spain at 21:00 CET and after Atletico knocked Real out of the Copa Del Rey, tensions will be high. Carlo Ancelotti's side have the chance to move four points clear of Girona with a win, whilst Diego Simeone's team will move level on points with Barcelona in third place with three points.

