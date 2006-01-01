Nigeria’s Evans Aneni reveals why he joined KF Vora from Mosta

Former Nigeria U20 midfielder Evans Aneni (23) discloses that the opportunity to grow was the guiding factor in him joining KF Vora.

Following a successful 2023-24 season at Maltese Premier League club Mosta, where he played in 24 matches across all competitions, the former Flying Eagles player was offered a two-year contract by Klodian Arberi's team.

“Football Club Vora announces that midfielder Evans Aneni is officially a footballer of our team! The 23-year-old footballer has signed today becoming the youngest footballer in the team, Evans has been activated with teams such as FC Mosta, Samut Prakan City, Leixoes Sc. Vora club welcomes Evans Anen and good luck with our team jersey,” a statement from the club read.

With that move, he becomes the second African in the Albanian side after compatriot Odirah Ntephe.

Also, Aneni is expected to play a pivotal role in KF Vora's push for promotion to the Albanian top-flight, after narrowly missing out on promotion during the 2023-24 campaign.

Before making his move, several clubs had shown interest in signing the former Leixoes sensation, but he emphasised that joining Vora was a carefully considered decision.

“I am thrilled to continue my career at KF Vora. I joined this great club because I believe it offers the perfect environment for my development and growth as a footballer,” Aneni shared with Flashscore.

“I would like to thank my former club Mosta for being kind to me during my time with them. I will surely miss my teammates and the club’s technical crew.

"Before joining KF Vora, I thoroughly researched the team and immediately connected with their vision. I have no regrets about my decision to join,"

"Our goal is to secure a spot in the Albanian Premier League at the start of the season, and I am committed to giving my all to make this happen.

"We have a talented team with tremendous potential; we just need to demonstrate it. With a bit of luck, we will achieve great things. I am highly motivated and, with my experience, we will become a team to be reckoned with.

"I am truly happy here. The reception from the club management and fans has been fantastic, showing their love and appreciation for me. I can't wait for the season to start so I can prove why they signed me."

The Yak Sports Academy began his career as a defender, citing Spain legend Sergio Ramos as his role model. His impressive performances in that role earned him a call-up to Paul Aigbogun’s Nigeria U20 squad.

However, he has since transitioned to playing in the midfield, a position where he excelled last season at Mosta.

He believes that his ability to play in multiple roles will highlight his value to his new team, as he is eager to take on any position assigned to him.

Aneni stated: "One of my greatest strengths is my versatility in playing various roles. I'm eager to learn every day and believe there's still much room for improvement, both offensively and defensively.

"My preferred position? I've played in numerous roles before, except goalkeeping. I'm ready and available to play wherever the team needs me.

"My ambition is to keep developing. As a young footballer, I need to enhance my game for the upcoming season to achieve even more.”

Aneni, who has teamed up with the rest of the squad will wear jersey number 15 at the Vora Stadium.

On the international scene, he was part of the Nigeria U20 squad that failed to qualify for the 2021 U20 Africa Cup of Nations billed for Mauritania, thus missing out of the FIFA U20 World Cup in Indonesia.