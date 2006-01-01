Advertisement
  2. Olympics on Flashscore: Minute-by-minute coverage of Paris 2024 through our exclusive page

Olympics on Flashscore: Minute-by-minute coverage of Paris 2024 through our exclusive page

The Paris Olympics begin this week
Enjoy this year's Olympics like never before on Flashscore. The classic results service will be complemented by a daily schedule of all sports, medal standings, as well as updates through Flashscore News. We will also offer a special page so you can follow the Olympics minute-by-minute.

A live blog - as Flashscore users have seen before during the EUROs and the tennis season - will be the main location where everything that happens in Paris will be noted. In it, you will find every piece of news from the Games, the results, and medal successes from all athletes.

Additionally, medal triumphs, broken world records, and the ups and downs of world stars will be instantly announced on the Flashscore app on Android and iOS platforms thanks to Top News notifications.

A brand new feature is a special section dedicated to the Paris Games. There you can browse the full Olympic programme daily and search by specific dates or sports. The Medal Standings tab will show you how each country is doing in winning medals and which athletes have succeeded.

You can already browse the full Olympic schedule in more detail through our article or you may check out the venues for the Games, which officially begins on July 26th.

Mentions
Olympic Games
