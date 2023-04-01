OPINION: Beckenbauer meant as much to football as Pele and Maradona did

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. OPINION: Beckenbauer meant as much to football as Pele and Maradona did
OPINION: Beckenbauer meant as much to football as Pele and Maradona did
Beckenbauer
Beckenbauer
AFP
Franz Beckenbauer was not just a player; he was the essence of the sport on a par with some of the all-time greats.

In the 70s, 80s and maybe even 90s, there would have been those who wanted to emulate the exploits of Pele, those who compared themselves to Maradona and certainly also those who wanted to be Beckenbauer.

Because Beckenbauer was football, as were Pele and Maradona. He was one of the all-time greats. A footballer that perhaps no longer exists and is certainly missed.

A unique defender

The former midfielder adapted and changed his game to become a defender. Beckenbauer reinvented the role, taking it to a whole new level. The defender was excellent - an immovable wall. For all those who found themselves playing in defence, he became an example to follow.

He stood on the pitch, strong and solid, but also elegant. To his nickname 'the Kaiser', he commanded respect and awe at the same time.

A legend

An emperor who earned his mythical stripes through results, but also through epic performances. And above all, was the historic World Cup semi-final in Mexico in 1970 against Italy. Despite his iconic performance, his country fell 4-3 to the Azzurri.

In the match, he played over 20 minutes with a broken shoulder, with his torso and chest strapped. All this in order not to leave his national team numerically inferior.

Franz Beckenbauer
AFP

After missing out on the World Cup that year, it finally arrived in '74 in front of his fans in Germany. But Beckenbauer had already become a legend thanks to the Ballon d'Or he won in 1972. He repeated the feat four years later in 1976.

His glorious status was further cemented by the World Cup he won as coach in 1990, which put him in esteemed company alongside Zagallo and Didier Deschamps - the only people to win the World Cup as player and manager.

Beckenbauer's death does not simply leave us with a gaping hole as football fans, but with him goes part of the essence of the sport, just as it flew away months ago with Pele and two years ago with Maradona.

Fabio Russomando
Diretta
Mentions
FootballBayern MunichBeckenbauer FranzFeatures
Related Articles
Rummenigge: Franz Beckenbauer commemoration should be held in Bayern stadium
Franz Beckenbauer: The stylish Kaiser who ruled German football
Germany and Bayern Munich legend Franz Beckenbauer dies aged 78
Show more
Football
Tottenham complete loan signing of Timo Werner from Leipzig until end of season
Transfer News LIVE: Tottenham announce Werner signing, Ajax keen on Henderson
Updated
My world will not be the same without Franz Beckenbauer, says Jurgen Klopp
EXCLUSIVE: Ghana's Majeed Ashimeru watched AFCON 2008 as a kid - now he's living the dream
Everton win appeal to overturn Dominic Calvert-Lewin red card against Crystal Palace
Bayer Leverkusen reveal Victor Boniface faces months out after undergoing surgery
Carlo Ancelotti unhappy to face rivals Atletico in trio of Madrid derbies
Erik Ten Hag won't rule out more loan signings for struggling Man Utd
Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold out for three weeks with knee injury
Most Read
FA Cup fourth round draw: Manchester City face Spurs in mammoth clash
O’Sullivan survives Ding fightback and 147 to reach Masters quarter-final
Transfer News LIVE: Tottenham announce Werner signing, Ajax keen on Henderson
Wasteful Manchester United beat Wigan to reach FA Cup fourth round

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings