OPINION: Beckenbauer meant as much to football as Pele and Maradona did

OPINION: Beckenbauer meant as much to football as Pele and Maradona did

Franz Beckenbauer was not just a player; he was the essence of the sport on a par with some of the all-time greats.

In the 70s, 80s and maybe even 90s, there would have been those who wanted to emulate the exploits of Pele, those who compared themselves to Maradona and certainly also those who wanted to be Beckenbauer.

Because Beckenbauer was football, as were Pele and Maradona. He was one of the all-time greats. A footballer that perhaps no longer exists and is certainly missed.

A unique defender

The former midfielder adapted and changed his game to become a defender. Beckenbauer reinvented the role, taking it to a whole new level. The defender was excellent - an immovable wall. For all those who found themselves playing in defence, he became an example to follow.

He stood on the pitch, strong and solid, but also elegant. To his nickname 'the Kaiser', he commanded respect and awe at the same time.

A legend

An emperor who earned his mythical stripes through results, but also through epic performances. And above all, was the historic World Cup semi-final in Mexico in 1970 against Italy. Despite his iconic performance, his country fell 4-3 to the Azzurri.

In the match, he played over 20 minutes with a broken shoulder, with his torso and chest strapped. All this in order not to leave his national team numerically inferior.

Franz Beckenbauer AFP

After missing out on the World Cup that year, it finally arrived in '74 in front of his fans in Germany. But Beckenbauer had already become a legend thanks to the Ballon d'Or he won in 1972. He repeated the feat four years later in 1976.

His glorious status was further cemented by the World Cup he won as coach in 1990, which put him in esteemed company alongside Zagallo and Didier Deschamps - the only people to win the World Cup as player and manager.

Beckenbauer's death does not simply leave us with a gaping hole as football fans, but with him goes part of the essence of the sport, just as it flew away months ago with Pele and two years ago with Maradona.