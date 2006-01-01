Pakistan cricket board hires Australian curator to improve pitches

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Pakistan cricket board hires Australian curator to improve pitches

Pakistan cricket board hires Australian curator to improve pitches

Players inspect the pitch in Rawalpindi stadium
Players inspect the pitch in Rawalpindi stadium Profimedia
Pakistan's cricket board said Monday it had hired Australian pitch curator Tony Hemming to improve playing surfaces in the country after facing staunch criticism in back-to-back Test matches.

Pakistan is due to host the International Cricket Council's Champions Trophy from February 19 to March 9 next year.

"Hemming has been appointed as the new head curator on a two-year contract to prepare pitches for the upcoming five Tests in the home season," the board said in a statement.

Hemming will oversee pitch preparations ahead of two Tests against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi from August 21 and in Karachi from August 30. He will also help prepare for three Tests against England in October.

Pakistan's Rawalpindi stadium was awarded below-average ratings following high-scoring Tests against Australia in 2022 and England in 2021. Australian skipper Pat Cummins said the pitch "did not provide a fair contest" while renowned batter Steve Smith slammed it as "benign".

Hemming has more than four decades of experience and previously served as the ICC's head curator for academies.

Mentions
CricketPakistan
Related Articles
Pakistan sack selectors Wahab and Razzaq after disappointing World Cup
New head coach Jason Gillespie vows consistency in Pakistan Test side
Champions Trophy headlines Pakistan's home season but India uncertainty remains
Show more
Cricket
Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk to fill David Warner shoes on England tour
Root feels paceman Atkinson can shape England's post-Anderson era
Sachin Tendulkar hails 'inspirational' James Anderson after England great's last Test
James Anderson bows out of Test cricket a winner as England thrash West Indies
England close in on big win against West Indies in James Anderson farewell test
Wanindu Hasaranga resigns as Sri Lanka T20 captain following World Cup failure
Gus Atkinson's magnificent seven against West Indies upstages James Anderson exit
Gill and Sundar guide India to 23-run win over Zimbabwe in third T20I
Most Read
Lautaro Martinez goal in extra time hands Argentina the 2024 Copa América title
Transfer News LIVE: Morata nearing Milan move, Lyon look to hijack Mikautadze deal
Argentina retain Copa América title after beating Colombia in Miami
EURO 2024 Team of the Tournament: Spain steal the show in side full of stars

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings