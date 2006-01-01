Pakistan sack selectors Wahab and Razzaq after disappointing World Cup

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. T20 World Cup
  4. Pakistan sack selectors Wahab and Razzaq after disappointing World Cup

Pakistan sack selectors Wahab and Razzaq after disappointing World Cup

Pakistan failed to impress at the World Cup
Pakistan failed to impress at the World CupReuters
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) sacked selectors Wahab Riaz and Abdul Razzaq on Wednesday following the team's disappointing T20 World Cup campaign last month.

The 2009 champions lost to tournament debutants and co-hosts United States before crashing out in the group stage of the 20-team tournament.

"The Pakistan Cricket Board ... has notified Abdul Razzaq and Wahab Riaz that their services will no longer be required in the national selection committee setup," the PCB said in a statement.

Razzaq was a member of both the men's and women's selection committee. Wahab remained the face of the men's seven-member selection committee even after he was removed as panel chief earlier this year.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi had promised major changes in the wake of the team's performances at the World Cup.

Mentions
CricketT20 World CupPakistan
Related Articles
Pakistan end T20 World Cup campaign with three-wicket win over eliminated Ireland
Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam keep Pakistan alive at T20 World Cup
India edge rivals Pakistan in low-scoring nail-biter at T20 World Cup
Show more
Cricket
England skipper Stokes believes Ashes countdown behind Anderson axe
India's cricket board names former player Gambhir as new head coach
James Anderson urges next generation to embrace Test cricket as exit looms
Jayasuriya to replace Silverwood as interim head coach of Sri Lanka
England great James Anderson 'proud' of longevity as Test exit looms
Matthew Breetzke called up to South Africa Test squad for West Indies series
Abhishek Sharma smashes India to comfortable win over Zimbabwe
New head coach Jason Gillespie vows consistency in Pakistan Test side
Champions Trophy headlines Pakistan's home season but India uncertainty remains
Most Read
EURO 2024 Tracker: Spain hold on to beat France and book spot at EURO 2024 final
Transfer News LIVE: Manchester United linked with Calvert-Lewin, Arsenal looking at Merino
Tennis Tracker: Sinner beaten by Medvedev in thriller, Alcaraz and Paolini sail through
Where have all the free-kick goals gone? Remembering Platini's EURO 1984 strike

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings