Paris Olympics LIVE: Marchand dominant in 400 IM, Martinenghi wins 100m Breaststroke Final

The first day of the Paris Olympics 2024 lived up to the billing, and day two promises to be as intense, with non-stop sporting action from the French capital.

23:07 CET - Well nothing was going to live up to the drama of the Australia vs Zambia game earlier but we have had a tasty match in the women's final this evening between Germany and Tokyo's bronze medalists USA. It was USA who were the dominant side and lay down a marker to the rest of the wotld with a 4-1 win.

USA vs Germany result Flashscore

In the other game of the night current Olympic holders Canada scored late into stoppgage time to rescue a vital three points against France in a thrilling Group A contest.

Match stats Flashscore

22:55 CET - Puerto Rico women couldn't quite replicate the stunning win from the men earlier today in the Basketball but they came pretty close! Serbia edged them 58-55 in a back-and-forth contest to get off to the perfect start in Group A.

Match stats Flashscore

22:37 CET - The final match of the fencing todat saw Japan's Kano Koki claim Epee gold after a dominant display throughout saw hin reach the maximum 15 point mark and claim gold! Koki was too good for France's Yannick Borel who takes the silver medal in a fascinating final.

22:15 CET - Sticking with the fencing and the women's Individual Foil final has just taken place. The all-American affair was dominated by Lauren Scruggs who takes home the gold medal with a 15-6 victory over Lee Kiefer who has to settle for silver.

22:03 CET - A quick trip away from the pool and back to the fencing, where Mohamed Elsayed has claimed the bronze medal in the men's Epee competition after beating Hungary's Tibor Andrafsi 8-7 in a closely-fought tactical battle.

21:55 CET - Wow nobody saw that coming! Adam Peaty can't add a fourth gold and instead Italy's Nicolo Martinenghi takes gold from nowehere in an incredibly tight finish! Peaty takes the silver medal and Nick Fink finishes in the bronze medal position.

As for Nicolo Martinenghi, he produced the performance of his life and richly deserves his gold medal.

Peaty can be proud of his effort to even be here and whilst he doesn't take gold, he gave everything to take a silver medal.

21:53 CET - It is Adam Peaty time! Can the three time Olympic champion add a fourth gold in Paris in the 100m breaststroke final?

21:25 CET - A quick stop at the fencing where Eleanor Harvey has earned bronze in the women's foil event, seeing off third seed Alice Volpi 15-12 to win her first medal at the Games on her third attempt.

20:55 CET - Have we just witnessed the best football game in Olympic history? Australia have come back from 5-2 down against Zambia to beat the African side 6-5 thanks to a late brace from substitute Michelle Heyman. Barbra Banda netted a hat-trick for her side but it was not enough to see of the determined Matildas.

Australia - Zambia match stats Flashscore

Not so much excitement between Spain and Nigeria, where the Women's World Cup holders have won 1-0 - the decisive goal coming from Alexia Putellas in the 85th minute.

20:45 CET - There's always drama in the pool and we have seen just that in the 100-metre women's butterfly final as Torri Huske has upset the odds by beating American teammate and world record holder Gretchen Walsh by just four-hundreths of a second to win gold. Walsh takes the silver meawhile Yufei Zhang takes the bronze.

20:42 CET - Plenty of medals to be decided in the pool tonight with France's answer to Michael Phelps, Leon Marchand, has won the 400-metre individual medley with an olympic record.

He won by more than five seconds from Japan's Tomayuki Matsushita with Carson Foster in third.

Incredibly, over at Roland Garros, Dan Evans and Andy Murray have won seven straight points in the match breaker to win their first round game against Kei Nishikori and Taro Daniel 2-6, 7-6, 11-9.

Put that retirement party on hold Andy!

19:41 CET - Still plenty of tennis ahead of us tonight with Coco Gauff currently on court, but attention is in the men's doubles where Andy Murray, who is retiring from tennis after the Games, is with Dan Evans in their first round game against Kei Nishikori and Taro Daniel.

Follow the rest of that game here and catch up with the day's tennis right here.

19:22 CET - Back to Lille, where the superstars of the USA team have made light work of Serbia on the court in Group C to get their campaign for gold started in style.

Kevin Durant and LeBron James both score more than 20 points in the 110-84 victory.

19:05 CET - The gold medals continue to flow in Paris, and taking top prize in the women's -52kg judo is Diyora Keldiyorova of Uzbekistan, who defeated Kosovo's Distria Krasniqi in the final.

19:00 CET - Over to the women's football tournament, where we have had a shock in Group C where Japan have beaten one of the tournament favourites Brazil 2-1 thanks to goals from Saki Kumagai and Momoko Tanikawa, which both came in second half stoppage time.

Meanwhile, in Group A, a much smoother win for Colombia, who beat New Zealand 2-0.

Marcela Restrepo netted in the 26th minute, whilst Leicy Maria Santos Herrera put the game to bed in the 72nd minute.

18:41 CET - The women's street skateboarding final has come to an end, and it's 14-year-old Coco Yoshizawa of Japan who is the Olympic champion! Second place goes to compatriot Liz Akama, while Brazil's Rayssa Leal takes home the bronze.

18:32 CET - Jessica Fox has come out on top in a thrilling women's K1 final to clinch gold for Australia, with Klaudia Zolinska of Poland taking silver and Great Britain's Kimberley Woods in third.

18:14 CET - Japan's Abe Hifumi is taking home the gold medal in the men's under 66kg judo after victory in the final against Willian Lima of Brazil.

18:00 CET - It wasn't all plain sailing for Rafael Nadal, but the legendary Spaniard has battled past Hungary's Marton Fucsovics in the men's singles to set up a heavyweight second-round showdown against long-time rival Novak Djokovic.

17:49 CET - Gusman Kyrgyzbayev of Kazakhstan has taken the bronze medal against Serbia's Buncic Strahinja in the men's Judo -66 kg contest.

17:45 CET - Jeon Hunyoung, Lim Sihyeon, Nam Suhyeon have continued the domination for South Korea in the archery women's team event, dramatically beating China 5-4 in a tense shoot-off to win their 10th straight title in the event, meaning they will go to Los Angeles in 2028 undefeated as a nation in 40 years. A quite incredible legacy in the sport, but they were pushed all the way by the Chinese trio.

17:10 CET - The team of Alejandra Valencia, Angela Ruiz and Ana Vazquez have won bronze in the archery women's team event, as they beat the Netherlands trio 6-2 to get their first ever medal for their nation in the event.

17:00 CET - We're just 15 minutes away from a blockbuster clash in the men's basketball, with USA's star-studded team taking on Nikola Jokic's Serbia in Lille.

Follow the match from 17:15 CET here.

15:45 CET - Spain women have stunned world number two side China in a thrilling encounter in the basketball. The game was level after normal time and required overtime to decide it and Spain edged China 90-89 in the game of the tournament so far.

15:36 CET - What a performance from Pauline Ferrand Prevot! She has won gold in the mountain biking cross country race on her home track. The Frenchwoman attacked early and no-one could go with her, giving her time to soak in the atmosphere and take it all in.

Hayley Batten from the US finishes second nearly three minutes down, whilst 2016 champion Jenny Rissveds comes home third.

There was heartbreak for both Puck Pieterse and Joanne Lecomte, who were both looking good for medals only for a mechanical and a crash respectively to put pay to their chances.

Neither could contend with the dominant Ferrand Prevot though, who realises her dream in the race that has caused her so much pain in the past.

15:04 CET - It's been a busy day of tennis so far at Roland Garros, with Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova overcoming an early scare to advance past Sara Sorribes Tormo thanks to a third set tie-break.

Up next on Court Philippe-Chatrier is Spain's 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal who begins his campaign in the men's singles against Marton Fucsovics. Follow that match live here.

Remember, you can follow all the action from the tennis with our dedicated tracker.

13:43 CET - Back to the judo, where, after Uta Abe was shocked earlier on, her brother Hifumi Abe has made it into the semi-finals of the -66kg category. He beat Nurali Emomali of Tajikistan to progress.

In the men's extra lightweight category, Hifumi Abe will face Denis Vieru, the world number one from Moldova.

Frenchman Walide Khyar lost by ippon to Gusman Kyrgyzbayev from Kazakhstan in the quarter-finals. Kyrgyzbayev will face Brazilian Willian Lima for a spot in the final.

Uta Abe struggled off the mat following her defeat Reuters

13:06 CET - A special moment on the basketball court as South Sudan beat Puerto Rico 90-79 to win their first-ever match at the Olympic Games. A historic moment for the side, who were in control for much of the second half and had Carlik Jones to thank for much of it, with the guard netting 15 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.

South Sudan - Puerto Rico match stats Flashscore

12:40 CET - Away from the action, Paris 2024 organisers have apologised on Sunday to Catholics and other Christian groups angered by a kitsch tableau in the Olympic Games opening ceremony that parodied Leonardo Da Vinci's famous 'The Last Supper' painting.

The segment, which recreated the biblical scene of Jesus Christ and his apostles sharing a last meal before crucifixion, featured drag queens, a transgender model and a naked singer made up as the Greek god of wine Dionysus, and drew dismay from the Catholic Church.

12:30 CET - Oh Ye Jin is the Olympic Champion in the Air Pistol 10m women's competition with an olympic record of 243.2.

She beat out fellow South Korean Kim Yeji to the gold with the silver medallist finising just behind her.

Manu Bhaker made history by finishing third in the competition, becoming the first female Indian athlete to win a medal in shooting.

12:22 CET - Japan's Uta Abe, the reigning Olympic champion in the -52kg judo competition has suffered an upset defeat in the round of 16.

Abe, who had not lost a fight in an individual competition since 2019, was beaten by Uzbekistan's Diyora Keldiyorova, twice silver medallist at the world championships.

After Keldiyorova had won by Ippon, Abe sank to her knees holding her head in her hands as she tried to come to terms with what had happened.

12:03 CET - Simone Biles, making her highly-anticipated return to Olympic action, has just completed a sensational opening beam routine, scoring an impressive 14.733.

11:29 CET - Over to the pool, Leon Marchand - branded the new Michael Phelps, which surely gives him no pressure - pleases his home crowd as he makes his way into the 400m Individual Medley by winning the second heat in a time of 4:08:30. That should be an exciting final later in the Olympics.

10:22 CET - The first gold medal of the day has gone to China's Xie Yu, who held his nerve to edge out Federico Nilo Maldini of Italy and win top prize in the men's 10m air pistol. Italy's Paolo Monna secured the bronze.

09:30 CET - There's been another notable withdrawal in the men's singles tennis event, with world number six Alex de Minaur failing to recover in time after picking up a hip injury earlier this month at Wimbledon. The Australian will still compete in the men's doubles.

Read more here.

08:00 CET - Day two of the Paris Olympics 2024 is upon us, and today, there are gold medals to be won in swimming, archery, canoeing, and much more.

In addition to those, eyes will be firmly on the basketball, with the USA dream team rocking up into town, as they take on Nikola Jokic's Serbia.

Andy Murray will be in action in the men's tennis doubles, as he could potentially be bidding farewell to the sport. Rafael Nadal is also set to take to his favourite court, while Coco Gauff and Stefanos Tsitsipas are others raring to go.

French swimming superstar Leon Marchand is a must-watch too, as the 400-metre individual medley world record holder looks to carry home hopes.