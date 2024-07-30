Paris Olympics LIVE: Nadal & Murray keep medal dreams alive, Biles claims fifth career gold

We are properly in full swing at the 2024 Paris Games and day four promises plenty more drama. Follow all the action and, most importantly, the medals with us here in our dedicated live Olympics Tracker.

23:55 CET - That is all from the Olympics for day four but there are surfing medals being handed out overnight so be sure to tune in to the tracker again tomorrow to catch up on those and follow all the drama throughout what promises to be another packed day of sport!

23:07 CET - The group stage of the men’s football is over with Group D now wrapped up. Japan took top spot in the standings after downing Israel 1-0 this evening while Paraguay progressed as well thanks to their 1-0 win over Mali.

The quarter-finals are now set with hosts France’s meeting with Argentina the pick of the bunch!

22:50 CET - Andy Murray's Olympic dream is not over yet after he and his doubles partner Daniel Evans beat Belgium's Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen to move into the quarter-finals of the men's doubles at Roland Garros.

22:27 CET - The final medal event in the pool for the evening was the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay and the gold was won by the men of Great Britain who edged the USA (silver) and Australia (bronze) in a thrilling race that went down to the wire.

With the medals all handed out for the day, take a look at the full medal standings after day four below.

Top 10 in medal table Flashscore

21:40 CET - Over to the fencing, where world number one Italy claimed gold in the final of the women's epee with a 30-29 victory over France in a high-octane, sudden-death contest. Poland took the bronze medal by beating China 32-31.

France, who beat world number two South Korea and world number three Poland on their way to the final in the boiling-hot Grand Palais arena, opened a 19-15 lead but faded in the decisive moments.

Alberta Santuccio of Italy celebrates with teammates after winning the gold medal Reuters

21:19 CET - We have more medals to report from the pool with the men's 800m freestyle final just finished. Ireland's Daniel Wiffen won gold - his country's first men's swimming gold ever and their first gold of the Paris Games! What's more, Wiffen is the first athlete from Northern Ireland to win a gold since 1988. He also set a new Olympic record to boot.

The USA secured yet another medal with Bobby Finke taking silver while Italy's Gregorio Paltrinieri claimed bronze.

21:05 CET - Australia have another gold in the pool with Kaylee McKeown winning the women's 100m backstroke final and setting a new Olympic record of 57.33 seconds! The USA's Regan Smith claimed silver with compatriot Katharine Berkoff taking bronze.

McKeown wins another gold for Australia Flashscore

21:00 CET - Hosts France and the USA have wrapped up their group fixtures in the men’s football with 3-0 wins. France defeated New Zealand while the USA beat Guinea with both sides progressing to the final eight.

20:26 CET - Simone Biles and her USA team have won gold in the team gymnastics final! Italy claimed the silver while Brazil secured the bronze, their first-ever team medal. But the star of the day was, once again, Biles, who wowed a crowd full of celebrity supporters. The medal is Biles' fifth career gold.

20:15 CET - New Zealand have won gold in the women’s rugby sevens after beating Canada 19-12 in the final! Earlier, the USA claimed ht bronze medal. The gold is New Zealand's first at the Paris Games.

New Zealand have claimed gold in the rugby Profimedia / Flashscore

20:01 CET - Spain’s Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz are into the third round of the men’s doubles tournament after beating the Dutch pair of Tallon Griekspoor and Wesley Koolhof 6-4, 6-7, 10-2.

19:26 CET - USA’s women’s rugby sevens side have beaten Australia 14-12 in the dying moments to claim the bronze medal. New Zealand and Canada are playing for gold next.

19:15 CET - Over in the men's basketball, hosts France have notched their second win of the tournament, edging Japan 94-90 in overtime! It's safe to say, there was a height difference between the sides...

18:58 CET - In the final Group B fixtures of the men’s football, Argentina defeated Ukraine 2-0 and Morocco beat Iraq 3-0, meaning both winners progress to the quarter-finals as the first and second-placed teams in the group.

The next pair of fixtures sees Group A wrapping with hosts France and the USA in action from 19:00 CET.

Final Group B standings Flashscore

18:29 CET - In the women's under 63kg judo, the gold medal was won by Slovenia's Andreja Leski with Prisca Awiti-Alcaraz of Mexico taking Silver. The gold is Slovenia's first medal of the games!

Laura Fazliu of Kosovo and France’s Clarisse Agbegnenou secured bronze medals.

Leski won Slovenia's first gold of the Games AFP / Flashscore

18:11 CET - Japan's Takanori Nagase won the gold medal in the men's under 81kg judo at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday.

Georgian Tato Grigalashvili took the silver, while South Korean Lee Joon-hwan and Somon Makhmadbekov of Tajikistan claimed bronze medals.

17:03 CET - Egypt have caused a big upset in the men's football, stunning Spain 2-1 to seal top spot in Group C. However, Spain have still managed to qualify in second place.

In the other match in the group, Uzbekistan and the Dominican Republic battled to a 1-1 draw, meaning they are both out of the Olympic games.

Group C table Flashscore

16:31 CET - Great Britain's Nathan Hales put in a stunning performance to clinch trap nation gold for his nation. China's Qi Ying picked up a silver medal, while incredibly, Guatemala's Jean Pierre Brol secured bronze - just the second medal they have ever claimed in Olympic history!

Hales is an Olympic champion Profimedia, Flashscore

16:21 CET - The women's rugby sevens gold medal match will be contested by New Zealand, who defeated USA in the first semi-final, and Canada who have just stunned Australia 21-12 to go through. The medal matches will take place from 19:00 CET this evening.

15:32 CET - China's Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha have won gold in the mixed table tennis doubles, beating North Korea's Ri Jong Sik and Kim Kum Yong 4-2 in the final. The latter pair's silver in North Korea's first medal of the Paris Games.

Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha of China react during the mixed doubles gold medal match Profimedia

15:13 CET - Canada's men's basketball team have notched their second win of the Olympics, beating Australia 93-83, powered by NBA star RJ Barrett. Earlier, also in Pool A, Spain downed Greece 84-77.

Next up, hosts France face Japan with Brazil taking on Germany in the late game.

14:35 CET - The group stage of the men's football competition wraps up today with eight matches taking place across four kick-off times, starting at 15:00 CET. Top dogs Spain and France are looking to head into the quarter-finals with perfect records while Argentina need a result to progress.

Today's men's football Flashscore

14:22 CET - We have a medal to report! The South Korean pair of Lim Jonghoon and Shin Yubin have claimed bronze in the mixed table tennis doubles after beating Wong Chun Ting and Doo Hoi Kem of Hong Kong by four sets to love in the third-place playoff.

14:12 CET - The women's singles tennis has seen a big upset with USA's Coco Gauff (20), the second seed, dumped out of the tournament by Croatia's Donna Vekic (28).

11:54 CET - The tennis is set to get underway in around five minutes' time, and it looks to be another action-packed day, with Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz resuming their doubles partnership, while Andy Murray aims to prolong his career.

11:27 CET - Another case of COVID-19 has been detected in Paris, unfortunately. Australia's Lani Pallister, a medal hope in the women's 1,500 metres freestyle, has withdrawn from the event after testing positive. A team spokeswoman said the decision had been made to save her energy for the 4x200 freestyle relay. The 1,500 heats start on Tuesday's morning session.

10:30 CET - The first gold medal of the day has gone to Serbia, who have won a nail-biting final against Turkey in the 10m Air Pistol mixed team event, prevailing 16-14. That's their first medal of the Games.

Serbia have their first gold of the Games Flashscore

09:55 CET - India have beaten South Korea to the bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol mixed team event. In the process, Manu Bhaker (22) has become the first Indian to win more than one medal at an Olympic Games since the nation gained independence in 1947.

09:37 CET - The majority of superstars in action today will those at Roland Garros, with Andy Murray (37) and Rafael Nadal fighting to keep their Olympic campaigns alive in the men's doubles this afternoon.

Then tonight, American gymnast Simone Biles (27) is in action in the women's team final, one of the Games' biggest events.

09:15 CET - The first medals events of the day are beginning in 15 minutes, with the Bronze Medal match in the 10m Air Pistol team event between India and South Korea getting underway before Turkey and Serbia contest the final.

08:55 CET - The major news coming out of Paris this morning is that the men's triathlon has been postponed due to pollution levels in the river Seine being too high as a result of rainfall.

The plan is for it to now take place after the women's triathlon tomorrow morning.

07:00 CET - Hello and welcome to our live Olympics Tracker for day four of the Games in Paris. The action kicks off with the men's triathlon today from 08:00 CET and there is plenty more to come with 12 medal events in total including table tennis, gymnastics, rugby and plenty of swimming in the evening!

